NHL analyst surmises Leon Draisaitl's $112 million contract extension has saved Oilers $35 million in surplus value

Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic believes the Edmonton Oilers are getting outstanding value with Leon Draisaitl's eight-year, $112 million contract extension.

According to Luszczyszyn, Draisaitl's new $14 million per year deal will provide the Oilers with approximately $35 million in surplus value throughout the contract.

This assessment is based on Draisaitl's remarkable performance last season, as well as the rising salary cap in the NHL.

"Draisaitl has the league’s richest contract, the last year has made all the difference with regard to its perception. What looked like a fair deal when it was signed now looks like a steal thanks to Draisaitl’s personal leap in performance timed with the rising cap environment. " Luszczyszyn wrote on July 29.

Luszczyszyn points out that Draisaitl has elevated his game, especially on the defensive side, making him one of the league’s top all-around players. His improved two-way play, paired with his usual offensive firepower, has taken his overall value to another level.

"The bigger news was the rising cap." he added.

The analyst also points out that with the NHL’s salary cap projected to climb in the coming years, Draisaitl’s $14 million annual salary could look like a bargain for the Oilers.

"Combine those two things, and the Oilers once again get Draisaitl on an eight-year deal for a lot less than he’s worth." Luszczyszyn said.

Draisaitl tallied 52 goals and 106 points in 71 regular-season games. As well as a league-leading 33 points in 22 playoff games last season.

Zach Laing believes Leon Draisaitl deserved to win the Hart Trophy for 2024-25 season.

In his annual player review, Zach Laing noted that Leon Draisaitl had a standout year. Draisaitl won his first Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer. On Oilers Nation, Laing wrote:

"By all accounts, that should’ve been Leon Draisaitl’s Hart Trophy this season."

According to Laing, Draisaitl didn’t just win the Richard Trophy — he dominated the race. He finished with seven more goals than the runner-up, William Nylander.

“For Draisaitl, however, it’s not just his goal scoring that landed up as the Hart Trophy runner-up and should’ve been winner: it was his defensive game, too.” He added.

Laing noted that at five-on-five, the Oilers gave up just 50.4 shot attempts, 24.8 scoring chances, and 9.7 high-danger chances per hour with Leon Draisaitl on the ice — all career-bests for him. The goals against (2.3 per hour) and expected goals against (2.4 per hour) were the second-lowest marks of his career.

