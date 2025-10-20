NHL analyst Mark Lazerus shared his advice for Connor Bedard on Sunday. He suggested that the Chicago Blackhawks center should consider an “old-school” bridge deal instead of a long-term contract .Drafted at No. 1 in 2023, Bedard has showcased his talent. He has played seven games this season, recording two goals and five assists. Bedard also helped the Blackhawks with key performances. He had three assists in an 8-3 win against the St. Louis Blues and scored goals against the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens.Bedard’s three-year $2.85 million contract will expire at end of this season, making him a restricted free agent. Lazerus believes a three-year $10-10.5 million per year bridge deal could be the smart choice. It would allow Bedard to continue to develop while setting himself up for a bigger contract later.&quot;If I'm Connor Bedard, I'm not saying he's going to do this, (but) I want to take, like, a bridge (deal),&quot; Lazerus said, via &quot;The Sheet with Jeff Marek.&quot; &quot;I want to go old-school bridge deal and take, like, a three-year deal. Really get that 10.&quot;Lazerus also addressed comparisons with the San Jose Sharks’ No. 1 pick in 2024, Macklin Celebrini. He scored 63 points in his rookie season and was a Calder Trophy finalist.“There’s a rejection of him (Bedard),&quot; Lazerus said. &quot;People want to elevate Celebrini. They’re both great. Both going to be superstars.”Using examples like Nathan MacKinnon, who became a franchise player after being drafted at No. 1, Lazerus explained the benefit of a bridge deal.“They will pay him (Bedard) whatever he wants,&quot; Lazerus said. &quot;He is the franchise.”He highlighted that Bedard is already the most talented and marketable player of Chicago, so his next contract will be large regardless.Connor Bedard considers bridge deal as contract talks continue with BlackhawksConnor Bedard spoke about his contract talks with the Chicago Blackhawks, noting that he and the team are comfortable.“It’s nothing crazy,&quot; Bedard said in September, via NHL.com. &quot;We’re both comfortable with where we’re at. They know I want to be there; I know they want me. So, it’s really not on my mind that much, and I just think when it happens, it’ll happen.”Bedard has already shown his skill, winning the Calder Trophy and leading the team in points in the past two seasons. He said he is focused on playing his best and letting the contract work itself out while preparing for another season.