NHL analyst Luke Fox thinks the New Jersey Devils should sign Luke Hughes to a long-term deal instead of a bridge contract. Hughes is a restricted free agent and already a key player for the Devils at just 21 years old. His strong skating and puck-moving skills made him an important part of their defense.
Fox noted that a shorter deal might look good for now but could hurt later.
“Bridging the young defenceman at, say, $5.5 million per season, could save money now but set the Devils up for a monster bill when Hughes approaches UFA status and the cap has gone through the roof," Fox wrote on Sunday, via Sportsnet. "The smart money says buy big now."
Fox believes that the smarter choice is to sign Hughes to a bigger contract to avoid paying more when the cap rises.
Hughes was drafted at No. 4 in 2021 and has been with New Jersey since. He scored 47 points in the 2023-24 campaign and 44 last season.
Coaches rely on him in many situations, including the power play, and he has shown consistent growth each season. Hughes' plus/minus numbers are low; however, he plays heavy minutes and is trusted in important matchups.
The Devils do not have much cap space, with around $7 million available. Fox mentioned that this was why veterans like Ondrej Palat and Dougie Hamilton have been mentioned in trade rumors. Teams can go 10% over the cap in the offseason, but new Jersey still needs to manage its money carefully.
Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald already acknowledged that talks are underway.
“Talks have started, but you're talking to the same agents about other players on the team, like (Simon Nemec) and others they represent, and of course it's a priority,” Fitzgerald said in June, via NHL.com. “We're just trying to figure out what's best for Luke and for us and how do we make our team better with the funds that we have available.”
Hughes has only played three seasons in the NHL but has already become one of the New Jersey’s most relied-upon defensemen. Signing him long-term could give the team stability on the blue line for years. Fox believes making that commitment will save the team from a bigger problem in the future.
Luke Hughes’ contract could influence Lane Hutson’s extension talks with Canadiens
Luke Hughes’ next contract with the New Jersey Devils could play a role in how Lane Hutson’s talks move forward in Montreal. Hutson had a strong rookie season, recording 66 points and earning a big role on the Canadiens’ defense. However, despite that success, there is no rush to finalize an extension.
NHL analyst Cam Robinson explained the link between the two players.
“Don’t expect anything to really get going until his camp sees what Luke Hughes signs for,” Robinson tweeted on Sunday.
Hutson’s entry-level deal runs through 2025-26, and Montreal general manager Kent Hughes said discussions will happen, but there is no urgency.
