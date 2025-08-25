NHL analyst Luke Fox thinks the New Jersey Devils should sign Luke Hughes to a long-term deal instead of a bridge contract. Hughes is a restricted free agent and already a key player for the Devils at just 21 years old. His strong skating and puck-moving skills made him an important part of their defense.

Ad

Fox noted that a shorter deal might look good for now but could hurt later.

“Bridging the young defenceman at, say, $5.5 million per season, could save money now but set the Devils up for a monster bill when Hughes approaches UFA status and the cap has gone through the roof," Fox wrote on Sunday, via Sportsnet. "The smart money says buy big now."

Ad

Trending

Fox believes that the smarter choice is to sign Hughes to a bigger contract to avoid paying more when the cap rises.

Hughes was drafted at No. 4 in 2021 and has been with New Jersey since. He scored 47 points in the 2023-24 campaign and 44 last season.

Coaches rely on him in many situations, including the power play, and he has shown consistent growth each season. Hughes' plus/minus numbers are low; however, he plays heavy minutes and is trusted in important matchups.

Ad

The Devils do not have much cap space, with around $7 million available. Fox mentioned that this was why veterans like Ondrej Palat and Dougie Hamilton have been mentioned in trade rumors. Teams can go 10% over the cap in the offseason, but new Jersey still needs to manage its money carefully.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald already acknowledged that talks are underway.

“Talks have started, but you're talking to the same agents about other players on the team, like (Simon Nemec) and others they represent, and of course it's a priority,” Fitzgerald said in June, via NHL.com. “We're just trying to figure out what's best for Luke and for us and how do we make our team better with the funds that we have available.”

Ad

Hughes has only played three seasons in the NHL but has already become one of the New Jersey’s most relied-upon defensemen. Signing him long-term could give the team stability on the blue line for years. Fox believes making that commitment will save the team from a bigger problem in the future.

Luke Hughes’ contract could influence Lane Hutson’s extension talks with Canadiens

Luke Hughes’ next contract with the New Jersey Devils could play a role in how Lane Hutson’s talks move forward in Montreal. Hutson had a strong rookie season, recording 66 points and earning a big role on the Canadiens’ defense. However, despite that success, there is no rush to finalize an extension.

Ad

NHL analyst Cam Robinson explained the link between the two players.

“Don’t expect anything to really get going until his camp sees what Luke Hughes signs for,” Robinson tweeted on Sunday.

Hutson’s entry-level deal runs through 2025-26, and Montreal general manager Kent Hughes said discussions will happen, but there is no urgency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama