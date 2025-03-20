NHL analyst Craig Button had some harsh words for the Chicago Blackhawks amid discussions over a potential long-term contract extension for phenom Connor Bedard.

Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, is currently playing on his entry-level contract which runs through the 2025-26 season. However, as of July 1 this summer, he will be eligible to sign a contract extension with the Blackhawks.

Speaking on the "Donnie & Dhali" podcast Wednesday, Button said:

"The Chicago Blackhawks are awful. If I was Bedard's agent, I wouldn't sign him to any extension."

The struggling Blackhawks sit in last place in the Central Division with a 20-39-9 record. Bedard, however, has been a bright spot, leading the team with 53 points (18 goals, 35 assists) through 68 games.

Button urged Bedard and his camp to take a wait-and-see approach.

"There's no benefit to signing early. He'll make the same money if he waits until next July. Plus, waiting opens him up to potential offer sheets. For me, Bedard needs evidence from the Blackhawks that a long-term deal is worth it. Because right now, there is nothing in Chicago that makes you think staying is beneficial," he added.

Button explained that unless the NHL and NHLPA agree to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement before 2026, offer sheet rules will remain unchanged. This gives Bedard potential leverage if he chooses not to extend in Chicago.

Ultimately, Button thinks the Blackhawks should be concerned about locking up their young star:

"I think Chicago has to be really concerned… I wouldn’t sign Bedard to any long-term deal this summer. I’d wait until July 1, 2026."

With the salary cap rising and Chicago's future seemingly murky, Button believes Connor Bedard has little incentive to sign early.

Chicago interim coach Anders Sorensen's take on Connor Bedard's misconduct penalties

Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen defended rookie star Connor Bedard after the 19-year-old received misconduct penalties in back-to-back games. One came during Chicago's 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, while the other took place in their 4-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

"Overall, I think he's very mature for being 19, especially with the amount of spotlight that's on him constantly. I'm really impressed with how he handles it," Sorensen said per Chicago Sun-Times' Ben Pope.

Expand Tweet

"It's human nature to get to some points that he's gotten over the last couple games," he added. "Last game, it was a scrum — I'm kinda [like], 'Good for him. He stuck his nose in there and stayed in there.' We discount that one."

Sorensen further compared Connor Bedard's reactions to those of all-time greats Sidney Crosby and Peter Forsberg as young players.

Bedard and Co. will be in action again when they host the Los Angeles Kings at United Center on Thursday.

