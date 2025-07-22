NHL analyst warns Maple Leafs against trading newly acquired $24,600,000 ex-Bruins D-man

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 22, 2025 18:20 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Nick Alberga thinks trading Maple Leafs' Brandon Carlo would be a mistake (Source: Imagn)

Brandon Carlo came to the Toronto Maple Leafs in March, still under contract for two more years on his six-year, $24.6 million deal. Despite the recent move, his name has already come up in trade talks. However, NHL insider Nick Alberga said trading Carlo now would be the wrong call.

Alberga shared that it’s strange how quickly people want to move the 28-year-old defender.

“For some reason, it feels like people are in a hurry to deal the 28-year-old blue liner, and honestly, it’s a bit bewildering,” Albergra wrote on Tuesday.

Toronto has limited trade assets, but that’s no reason to give up a recent addition.

Carlo doesn’t score much; he recorded twelve points in 83 games last season. But his strength is in defense (a plus-minus rating of six). Before the trade, he led the Bruins in blocked shots and short-handed ice time per game.

Alberga also praised Carlo’s deal. Toronto only pays him $3.485 million per season for two more years.

“That discounted $3.485 million cap hit for the next two seasons is a thing of beauty,” Alberga said.

Alberga also pointed out Carlo’s skill set:

"Steady, consistent, and mobile right-handed shooting defenders are hard to find. Afterall, a player of Carlo’s ilk has been on Toronto’s wish list for the better part of the past decade."
Carlo admitted he was surprised when he learned he was going to Toronto.

“Definitely a shocker when I heard that it was Toronto,” Carlo said in March, via TSN. “What an opportunity for me to go in there and try to help this group win."
For now, the Leafs should hold on to Carlo. He fills a need they’ve had on defense for many years. He’s under contract at a reasonable cost and brings value in tough minutes.

Nick Kypreos thinks Brandon Carlo could be traded to boost the Maple Leafs’ offense

NHL insider Nick Kypreos said Brandon Carlo could be traded this summer. Kyproes thinks Carlo is the one defenseman the Toronto Maple Leafs might move. In July, the Maple Leafs lost Mitch Marner and now need more offense.

"It may be hard to believe the Leafs would trade away Carlo so soon after paying a steep price to acquire him, but the fact is Toronto doesn't have many assets to make a deal with," Kypreos wrote Tuesday, via Sportsnet. "He could be part of a deal that adds some scoring to the forward group."

Carlo plays strong defense and kills penalties, so trading him would weaken the Maple Leafs’ blue line.

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

