NHL analyst weighs in on $38,500,000 winger's Olympic chances, citing proven chemistry with Connor McDavid

NHL analyst Tyler Yaremchuk spoke about Zach Hyman on Wednesday's episode of &quot;The Jason Gregor Show,&quot; stating that a strong start to the 2025-26 NHL season could earn Hyman a place in Team Canada.Last season, Hyman was limited to just 27 goals in 73 games. This was a low-scoring year compared to 54 goals in 2023-24.&quot;I know Nugent-Hopkins just at the orientation camp,&quot; Yaremchuk said. &quot;Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, I love him, (but) he's not making the Olympic team.&quot;Yaremchuk added that a strong performance before the Olympic break could boost his chances for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.&quot;But if Zach Hyman gets off to a really hot start and is healthy, and let's say he has 23 goals by the Olympic break or 25 goals by the Olympic break, or by the time they name the roster, maybe they're inclined to, you know, (include him),&quot;Hockey Canada's camp took place from August 26-28 in Calgary.Tyler Yaremchuk noted Hyman works well with Connor McDavid. At the 4 Nations Face-Off, Canada struggled to find a steady linemate for McDavid. Yaremchuk said Hyman’s chemistry might be the answer.&quot;What they did have and think back to Four Nations, they did have a little bit of trouble finding someone with Connor McDavid, right?&quot; Yaremchuk said. &quot;It was Reinhart, then it was Marner.&quot;And there was never that natural fit who he kind of ran with for the whole tournament. Maybe they just sit there and learn their lesson and go, you know, short tournament, we know Zach Hyman can play with him, put him in the lineup.&quot;Zach Hyman, on a seven-year contract worth $38.5 million, matches McDavid’s speed and skill. That may help him earn a roster spot for Team Canada in the Olympics.Zach Hyman talked about his injuryOn Thursday, Zach Hyman gave an update on his wrist injury at Hockey Canada’s orientation camp in Calgary. He injured his wrist in Game 4 against Dallas during the 2025 playoffs and required surgery. He said recovery has been “long and tedious” but is going well.&quot;It's good, it's coming along really well,&quot; Hyman said about his wrist, via NHL.com. &quot;I had surgery, so I was in a cast for two months and now I'm in this one, but I'm almost out of it, which is nice, and can get back to some normalcy soon.&quot;Hyman added that he will continue rehab with the Oilers' medical staff in Edmonton. The Oilers open their season on October 8 against the Calgary Flames.