NHL analyst weighs in on Connor Bedard’s take on Blackhawks’ future despite playoff elimination

Connor Bedard is playing his second NHL season with the Chicago Blackhawks and this season has also been disappointing for the team. They are sitting 31st in the league with only two more wins than last-placed San Jose Sharks.

Ad

On the Blackhawks Breakaway Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talked about Bedard’s commitment to the Blackhawks. They also dismissed rumors that he might want to leave.

Boyle said Bedard is only 19 years old and has already handled high expectations:

"They're going to look back at these times and laugh, and I think that's again, and we have to put it in perspective," Boyle said. "He is 19, and he's done a lot at a very young age, and a lot has been expected and asked of him, and he's delivered quite a bit so far."

Ad

Trending

Roumeliotis addressed the speculation that Bedard could request a trade if the Blackhawks keep losing. He said Bedard’s recent comments should end those rumors.

"I see, sometimes you see the fans, like hockey fans are saying, 'Oh, if the Hawks keep losing, Connor Bedard is going to request a trade or whatever.' And they get so flippant with that," Roumeliotis said. "But then you hear what Connor saying, like, I love this city. I love being a part of this team, the logo, whatever.

Ad

"And then he says, you know, when we're winning, where it's going to be something that we look back on and laugh. So, like that. You know, hopefully, that squashed all of the talk, because it just seems like outside noise at this point."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Charlie Roumeliotis mentioned Connor Bedard's focus on winning

Even though the Chicago Blackhawks have been eliminated from playoff contention, Connor Bedard is focused on playing well. He scored a power-play goal in a 3-1 loss to the LA Kings, his second straight game with a goal. He has 19 goals and 35 assists in 69 games, leading the team with 54 points.

Roumeliotis mentioned that Bedard knows success takes time and remains focused on the rebuilding process.

Ad

“Connor is so invested in winning... that he just wants it to happen now," Roumeliotis said. "But he understands that it's a process, and they're just trying to find a way to make that, to close the gap, to make it happen a little bit sooner."

If Connor Bedard stays healthy, he could beat his rookie season totals, when he had 61 points in 68 games and won the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama