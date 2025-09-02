Anthony Stolarz signed a two-year $5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs in July 2024. The goaltender was consistent last season, with a 21-8-3 record, a 2.14 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage and four shutouts.
NHL analyst James Mirtle was asked whether the Leafs should extend Stolarz, and he noted that it depends on how next season plays out.
“If Stolarz stays healthy all season, plays 50-odd games and is as good as he’s been, he’s in line for a big payday," Mirtle wrote on Monday, via The Athletic. "If he’s hurt a lot again but still plays well, that limits how much teams are going to pay him.”
Goalie contracts across the league have been going up, with average starters signing for higher amounts. Mirtle highlighted that if Stolarz has a big season, he could earn more than $5 million, He added that with a year like last season, Stolarz could still get around $4 million per year.
Toronto may also look at Joseph Woll’s growth before deciding. If Woll shows he can be the team's No. 1 goaltender, the need to keep Stolarz might not be as strong.
When Stolarz joined the Leafs, he spoke about what made the move appealing.
“In Florida, I kind of knew my role as a backup whereas here, (Joseph) Woll and I are going to be competing for starts and as a goalie, that’s all you can ask for,” Stolarz said, via NHL.com.
At 6-foot-6 and 243 pounds, he uses his size well and plays with patience and control. If he keeps performing at this level, Toronto will need to make an important decision before his deal ends in 2026.
Jay Rosehill urges patience on Anthony Stolarz’s next Maple Leafs contract
Jay Rosehill gave his take on Anthony Stolarz’s contract situation with the Maple Leafs on July 7. He was asked if Stolarz could secure a long-term deal in the $5.5 to $6.5 million range. Rosehill felt it was best to wait and see.
"I'd like to see him this year again and and have him in another season where, you know, just give him an opportunity to continue doing what he's doing,” Rosehill said, via "Leafs Morning Take."
The former NHL left winger also praised Stolarz for his calm presence but added there’s no rush to decide. Rosehill expects him and the team to work something out, but he thinks contract talks should come after another year of evaluation.
