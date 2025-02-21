NHL analyst Carlo Colaiacovo spoke about the shift in Canadian hockey’s hierarchy from Sidney Crosby to Connor McDavid after Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off win. On Friday's episode of the "First Up" podcast, he said the torch has now passed from Crosby to McDavid.

Ad

Colaiacovo compared it to past transitions, from Wayne Gretzky to Mario Lemieux and then from Lemieux to Crosby.

"It's almost fitting the way stuff happens in Canadian hockey, where the torches get passed to the best players that represent the game, and for Connor McDavid to be the hero of the game yesterday," Colaiacovo said.

McDavid scored the overtime winner against the United States, giving Canada another international title. Colaiacovo called him "Connor McHero" for his big goal. He believes this moment cements McDavid's place in Canadian hockey.

Ad

Trending

Colaiacovo added:

"And we'll see in years, and in decades, who the torch gets passed to next in Canadian hockey, but it's so fitting with the way things ended."

McDavid, who plays for the Edmonton Oilers, is signed to an eight-year, $100 million contract. In the 4 Nations tournament, he had three goals and two assists in four games. He scored in both games against the U.S., including the championship-winning golden goal.

Ad

Sidney Crosby praised Connor McDavid for his golden goal

Sidney Crosby praised Connor McDavid after Canada’s 3-2 overtime win against the USA.

"Obviously you get Davo (McDavid) that big one there is huge. We needed that. And he came in, came in the clutch, and couldn't be happier for him. He deserves it," Crosby said.

Ad

Crosby said it took a moment to realize McDavid had scored.

"I wasn't sure right away, because guys were jumping everywhere, but I realized it was him. Like I said, couldn't be happier for him. He cares so much. Unbelievable player he's done a lot already his career, but sure this one feels good," Crosby said.

Expand Tweet

The rivalry with Team USA made the victory even more meaningful for Sidney Crosby and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles