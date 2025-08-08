NHL analyst will be 'stunned' if Zach Hyman is not announced on Team Canada's 2026 Olympics roster barring injury concerns

Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman is one of four team members invited to Canada’s orientation camp for the February 2026 Milan Olympics, set for August 27–28 in Calgary.
Many were surprised when Hyman missed Team Canada’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February. It was likely due to his slow start and a wrist injury that sidelined him for five games.
On TSN Overdrive, NHL analyst Mike DiStefano predicted Hyman will secure a spot on the Olympic roster:
"Zach Hyman, who didn't make the team last year. He is 100% making the team this summer. Right. He is. And that's why he had a really slow start last season, but he is somebody if he gets off to a good start alongside Connor McDavid, he fills that Chris Kunitz role, right? It's just what he does."
"They're going to put him next to each other and I think that'll be perfectly fine. He's an Energizer bunny. He's great in the locker room. I think Hyman ends up making this team, unbelievable forechecker. Brings the physicality. He's exactly what you want. Can play up and down your lineup. I think Zach Hyman's an Olympian," DiStefano said (6:03 onwards).
Aaron Korolnek added that he would be stunned if a healthy Hyman, performing at his best, doesn’t make the Canadian Olympic team.
If Hyman is healthy and is doing what Zach Hyman does, I would be stunned if he was not on the Canadian Olympic team (7:32).
Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Evan Bouchard are the other Edmonton Oilers players, apart from Hyman, invited to Canada's orientation camp for the 2026 Olympics.
Zach Hyman missed Stanley Cup Final due to injury
Zach Hyman fractured his wrist during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars, forcing him to miss the rest of the playoffs, including the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
According to reports, the 33-year-old is expected to be ready for the 2025-26 season.
"I feel good still wearing the brace. I get it off in a couple weeks, which is great," Hyman said about his injury. "I'm still in the recovery phase, but looking forward to getting back on the ice and getting going when I can," he said via Sportsnet.
Hyman notched 44 points through 27 goals and 17 assists in 73 regular-season games. In 15 playoff games, he racked up 11 points through five goals and six assists.
