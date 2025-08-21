NHL analyst writes off Lane Hutson's chances of scoring 100 points as a D-man over Cale Makar & Quinn Hughes

Lane Hutson shot to stardom in the NHL this year, scoring 66 points in his debut season on his way to winning the Calder Trophy. The Montreal Canadiens youngster is being touted as one of the best on the blueline in the future. Hutson's tally was tied for the sixth-highest amongst defensemen.

Ad

Leading the list was Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche with 92 points, at 1.15 points per game. In third place was Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, who, due to injury, was reduced to just 68 games, but ended up scoring 76 points at 1.11 points per game.

On TSN's Overdrive's "Confirm or Deny" segment, Anthony DiMarco and Frankie Corrado discussed the potential of Lane Hutson becoming the next D-man reaching 100 points. As per the latter, while Hutson is expected to reach 100 points someday, Makar and Hughes are expected to get there first.

Ad

Trending

"I'm gonna deny that," Corrado said. "I like Lane Hutson to hit 100 points one day. I think Cale Makar would do it first.

"I would probably say in regards to the pecking order of who gets to 100, Makar plays on Colorado, they score a lot," he added. "Montreal's probably going to score a lot. They're going to score a lot. Like, they've got some good players. This kid had 60 assists last year. Yeah. I would say I'm going to deny it based on the Makar factor more than anything.

Ad

"I think [Hutson's] just scratching the surface. 100 points is a lot for sure, but if anyone's going to do it, it's probably this guy. Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes. Those are the guys that are going to do it.

Reaching 100 points as a defenseman is truly an extraordinary feat. Erik Karlsson reached 101 points for the San Jose Sharks two years back. His feat was the first time in 31 seasons, since Brian Leetch of the New York Rangers got three figures from the blue in the 1991-92 season.

Ad

Makar's 92-point tally is the 25th on the all-time list. Apart from Karlsson, only Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators, who got 96 points in the 2021-22 season, has more points as a defenseman in the 21st century. There have been only fifteen 100-point seasons by a D-man.

Ad

Lane Hutson was not picked for Team USA Olympic orientation camp

In a surprise decision, USA Hockey decided not to list Lane Hutson in the 44-member list for orientation camp ahead of the Winter Olympics next year in Milan-Cortina. Alongside the Calder Trophy winner, Canucks' Thatcher Demko and Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat have also missed out.

The orientation camps for each country are set to be the biggest determinant of their Olympic roster for next year, although players can make it if USA Hockey thinks they have a good NHL season.

Team USA has already named Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel, Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk, Cup-winning Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk, Canucks' Hughes and Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins as the first six players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama