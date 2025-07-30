NHL analysts debate over $2,700,000 center making it to Maple Leafs' lineup on opening night

The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting ready for a new NHL season. This time, they will not have forward Mitch Marner in their lineup, who was traded to Vegas. He leaves a hole on offense, and other Leafs players are expected to fill it.One such player is Bobby McMann, who is signed to a two-year $2.7 million contract. He is young and showed flashes of skilled play last season, including an opening night goal against the New Jersey Devils.NHL analysts Bryan Hayes, Jonas Siegel and Dave Feschuk talked about McMann’s chances of starting next season with the Maple Leafs.Siegel said McMann is a lock as a third-line left winger.&quot;Bobby McMann, left wing,&quot; Siegel said on Tuesday, via TSN's &quot;Overdrive.&quot;However, not everyone was on the same boat as Siegel.&quot;I don't know,&quot; Hayes said. &quot;I don't think, Bobby.&quot;When Siegel asked about Hayes' doubts on McMann, he responded.&quot;Yes, he hit 20 goals,&quot; McCann said. &quot;Did he score any more beyond that?&quot;Hayes brought Dakota Joshua's name into the discussion when questioned about the lack of scoring in Toronto's newly acquired players.&quot;That's not true,&quot; Hayes said. &quot;Two years ago, Joshua had 18,&quot; Hayes said. &quot;That's no different than McMahon this year. Yes, no, I understand, McMann had (20). What was his shooting percentage when he got red hot, everything was going in for Bobby McMann, right? I'm not convinced, he is gonna be there on opening night.&quot;However, Siegel reaffirmed his belief.&quot;A 100% on the team,&quot; Siegel said.Feschuk added that Craig Berube may prefer a different style. He said McMann is not physical enough to fit Berube’s system, and mentioned his liking towards Joshua's style of play.&quot;Craig Berube loves Dakota Joshua,&quot; Feschuk said. &quot;He Played for Craig Berube and St Louis. He's a Craig Berube-type player. Bobby McMann is not a Craig Berube type player.&quot;Jonas disagreed and said McMann brings speed and size. However, his view differed from his cohosts. It remains to be seen which one between McMann and Joshua makes it to the Maple Leafs' opening night roster.Jonas Siegel said Bobby McMann is a better scorer than Maple Leafs' RobertsonBobby McMann scored 20 goals and 14 assists in 74 games last season. He also played 13 playoff games and had three assists. McCann gained valuable experience as it was his first postseason appearance, although he did not score.Bryan Hayes questioned who is a better goalscorer between Nicholas Robertson and Bobby McMann.&quot;Statistically, McMann, cuz he scored more than Robertson last year,&quot; Jonas Siegel said on Tuesday, via TSN's &quot;Overdrive.&quot; &quot;Robertson doesn't play, like he played 12 minutes per game (last season).&quot;The Maple Leafs lost in the second round to the Florida Panthers in the 2025 playoffs. McMann might get more chances in the upcoming season, based on his performance last year.