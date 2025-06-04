NHL analysts debate who among Connor McDavid and $179,299,750 NBA MVP is more deserving of Canada's Northern Star Award

NHL analysts Dave Feschuk and Bryan Hayes debated on who among Connor McDavid and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should be awarded Canada's Northern Star Award. The honor is annually given to Canada's top athletes.

On TSN's "OverDrive" show, Feschuk argued for McDavid, emphasizing his three Hart Trophies and five scoring titles. He noted McDavid's lack of prior Northern Star wins, suggesting voters might favor him this year.

"I’d have to go with McDavid," Feschuk said. "I mean, how can it be that this guy has won three Hart Trophies, five scoring titles—at times, he has lapped the field like Secretariat in the NHL—he’s never won this award? And I think that is going to come into view for the voters, who are only human. And SGA has obviously won this before. Of course, you don’t win it because it’s about timing, and I don’t think the timing’s ever been better for McDavid."

Meanwhile, Hayes countered in favor of Gilgeous-Alexander, currently signed to a five-year, $179 million contract, stressing the award focuses on a single year. Gilgeous-Alexander was named this year's NBA MVP.

He compared SGA's potential feats to those of LeBron James and Michael Jordan, noting that his leadership in lifting a young OKC Thunder team, unlike McDavid's older Edmonton Oilers squad, which had veterans like Corey Perry and Evander Kane.

"Man, it’s tough to battle against Connor McDavid, but I’m going to do it because I do think it’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander," Hayes said. "Because this is not a lifetime achievement award, this is about the one single year.

"If he wins Finals MVP and wins the championship, that means he wins regular season MVP, Western Finals MVP—the Magic Johnson Trophy—Finals MVP, and a championship for Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Thunder. Also, the nature of the sport suggests that the best player on a basketball team is going to factor in more significantly than the best player on a hockey team."

Hayes conceded Connor McDavid's past excellence, noting he was better last year but didn't win. He hoped both Edmonton and OKC would succeed, setting up a final verdict in weeks.

Connor McDavid leads the playoffs in scoring

Connor McDavid tops the playoffs in scoring, amassing 26 points through six goals and 20 assists in 16 games.

He earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP last season despite losing. This year, McDavid is again a strong contender to win the award consecutively, whether the Oilers win or lose in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals at Rogers Place on Wednesday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.

