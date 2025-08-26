NHL analysts debate over Auston Matthews' spot in NHL's best centermen ranking - "Have him behind McDavid, MacKinnon, Draisaitl"

Friday's top 20 centers list by the NHL placed Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews at No. 7. It sparked debate about whether the ranking was fair. He is often praised for his scoring, but criticized for his playoff performances.
Analysts Bryan Hayes, Jason Strudwick and Dave Feschuk discussed Matthews' place among NHL centermen on Monday, weighing both sides of the argument.
"I just look at what Matthews is capable of doing and I understand he didn't do it last year, and I understand he's never really done in the playoffs and he's got to own that rep," Hayes said, via TSN's "Overdrive." "But like when he's on his game, I'd have him fourth, I'd have him behind, behind (Connor) McDavid, (Nathan) MacKinnon, (Leon) Draisaitl."
Hayes mentioned Matthews’ past scoring success, recording 69 goals two years ago and has two 60-goal seasons. Hayes argued that Matthews has the talent to move higher on the list.
"And when he's really on his game, which, again, you could say this about everyone, he might be able to fight for that second spot or third spot like he's not touching McDavid," Hayes said.
Hayes also praised his defensive game.
"Defensively, he's as good, if not better, than all the guys, like he's a phenomenal defensive center," Hayes said.
However, Feschuk raised a different concern. He noted that Matthews has not dominated big playoff games despite elite centers often taking control when it matters most. According to him, Matthews has not shown that ability yet.
"I agree with you on a lot of nights, except he's never taken over a big game like, or maybe he's taken over the occasional big game for a stretch," Feschuk said.
"But if you're that good a two way player, I think there's an expectation that occasionally you were just going to say, 'No, no, it's not happening tonight, fellas. This is my game. My team's winning, I'm going to dominate every shift, I'm on the ice both sides of the puck, and there's nothing you can do about it,' and we just haven't seen that."
Feschuk believes Matthews must prove he can match the intensity of others ranked ahead of him.
Who are among the top 10 with Auston Matthews in the NHL's top 20 centers?
NHL Network's top 20 centers list sparked a lot of debate among fans and analysts. Connor McDavid was No. 1, followed by Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl, Aleksander Barkov and Sidney Crosby rounding out the top five.
Jack Eichel was sixth, one spot ahead of Auston Matthews. Behind him were Brayden Point, Mark Scheifele and Nick Suzuki.
Although he was seventh, Matthews’ career numbers can't be ignored. Since entering the NHL in 2016, he has led the league in goals with 401, and scored at least 33 in every season. He became the Maple Leafs’ 26th captain last year. Matthews is also on Team USA’s preliminary roster for the 2026 Olympics.
The discussion highlights two sides of Matthews’ reputation. He is seen as a top scorer and strong defender, but his playoff record continues to raise questions.
