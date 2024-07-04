NHL analysts debate Connor Bedard dropping 90-point bomb in his sophomore NHL season with Chicago Blackhawks 

Connor Bedard had a stellar debut season in the NHL last term. Drafted No. 1 by the Chicago Blackhawks, he won the coveted Calder Trophy for being the best rookie in the league.

Expand Tweet

Trending

With an impressive 61 points from 22 goals and 39 assists in his debut season, Bedard's future numbers are projected to soar even higher. TSN hockey analysts Frank Corrado and Bryan Hayes recently debated Connor Bedard dropping a 90-point campaign in his sophomore NHL season with the Hawks.

Corrado expressed skepticism about Bedard reaching 90 points in his second season with the Blackhawks. He acknowledged the center's potential but suggested that hitting the 90-point mark might be premature.

Corrado highlighted that Bedard could aim for a point-per-game average, projecting around 80 to 82 points in a full season.

He said:

(from 3:01 mark onward)

"That is a fantasy. And nothing against Connor Bedard, because he will get there at some point, and the Chicago Blackhawks are going to try and help facilitate that a little bit this year as they've added some better pieces around him. But not 90 points yet.

"You know, I think he's going to be pushing in that point-per-game range. So if he plays 82 games, we're talking 80, 82 points. That's kind of the next benchmark for Connor Bedard. He was in the 60s last year, had a really good year. Push for that this year, and then 90 points is shortly on the horizon," Corrado added.

In a compelling take on the potential of Connor Bedard, TSN's "OverDrive" host Bryan Hayes expressed a firm belief in the Hawks' 2023 No. 1 pick. Drawing parallels to other generational players like Connor McDavid, Hayes emphasized the tendency of such players to make significant strides in their sophomore seasons:

(from 3:34 mark onward)

"I'm going with reality on this. Special players, generational players — and I think that's what he is — they take massive leaps after that first year. Connor McDavid had that injury his rookie year; he had 100 points his second year. Now, Connor had better players to play with, that is a concern," Hayes said.

Despite acknowledging the lack of elite supporting cast members around Bedard in Chicago, Hayes remained optimistic about Bedard's exceptional goal-scoring and on-ice skills:

(from 3:53 mark onward)

"They're better today than they were at the end of last season, but I think Bedard's a freak of nature in terms of the way he can put the puck in the net and the way that he can operate on the ice. I think he'll get bigger this summer, he'll be more comfortable. ...I think the goals and the points are going to have to continue to push and I think that's exactly what's going to happen," Hayes added.

Along with surpassing the 90-point mark, hayes also envisions Bedard earning a spot on Team Canada in the upcoming season.

Connor Bedard on winning 2023-24 Calder Trophy

Bedard became the first player since Artemi Panarin in 2015-16 and 10th overall in Blackhawks franchise history to win the Calder Trophy.

Bedard expressed gratitude for the recognition, acknowledging the collective effort that contributed to his success after winning the prestigious trophy (via NHL.com):

"It’s a cool honor, for sure,” Bedard said after winning the Calder Trophy. “There’s a lot of people who go into it. Obviously, it’s an individual award but it’s cool to celebrate it almost with your teammates and family, just with the help they’ve put toward it. So, it’s a cool moment for sure."

Connor Bedard will kick off his sophomore NHL season with the Blackhawks against the Utah Hockey Club in the opener of the 2024-25 NHL season on Oct. 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback