  • NHL analysts debate if Spencer Knight's $17.5 million contract will affect Anthony Stolarz's contract situation with the Maple Leafs

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Sep 16, 2025 10:40 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
Anthony Stolarz is heading into free agency at the end of this season (Source: Imagn)

Spencer Knight's three-year $17.5 million contract signed with the Chicago Blackhawks is expected to be a benchmark for goaltenders heading into free agency. One of those would be Toronto Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz, who will head into unrestricted free agency after the end of the 2025-26 season.

Spencer Knight was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks ahead of the trade deadline in March from the Florida Panthers as a part of the Seth Jones deal. He played 38 times last season between the Panthers and the Blackhawks, compiling a 17-16-3 record, with a .902 save percentage, a 2.72 goals-against average and two shutouts.

Like Knight propelled his way into a starter role in Chicago, Stolarz was often made the Leafs' No. 1. The American goalie won 21 of 33 games started for Toronto, with an impressive .926 overall save percentage and 2.14 goals-above-average.

On the latest episode of Overdrive, Bryan Hayes, Jamie McLean and Jeff O'Neill debated Stolarz's new contract. McLean and Hayes took opposite stances on this matter.

"But a 24-year-old number one projects to be and is," McLean said. "Keep in mind he stepped away for a bit and has come back. He's their guy. They've traded for him. He's their number one guy. They're going to pay him accordingly. That that's why they gave him. Anthony Stolarz has never been a one at the NHL level and not was not one last year based on starts."
"They clearly trusted him more than Joseph Woll," Hayes said. "Joseph Woll's making 3.7 million. He's got to make more than him, right? Like Woll was an RFA. Stolarz is going to be a UFA and he proved he was better than him last year."

Anthony Stolarz makes feelings known about Leafs new contract

Anthony Stolarz on the Leafs Morning Take on Friday made his feelings known about wanting to "paid fairly."

“Something that helps the team but at the same time, shows they believe in me. I will leave that to the agent and (Brad) Treliving, and for me, it’s about going out there and continuing to do what I do,” said Stolarz.

It remains to be seen who the Leafs favour as their no. 1 goalie when the regular season kicks off in October.

R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

