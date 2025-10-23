NHL analysts feels Mitch Marner-less Auston Matthews hasn't been able to adjust top line change

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ top line, centered by captain Auston Matthews, is struggling early in the 2025-26 season.

Ad

With the Leafs at a 3-3-1 record after seven games, the top line’s lack of chemistry has been a focal point, driven by constant lineup changes on the right wing.

Head coach Craig Berube is running low on options to mix into his top-line experiments, and without Matthews and Matthew Knies dominating, the Leafs stand little chance against top contenders.

On TSN's Overdrive, analyst Bryan Hayes called out Auston Matthews, urging him to elevate his game:

Ad

Trending

"I don't care if Auston Matthews' brother is playing right wing with Auston Matthews. You can't say that. You can't. It can't always be, "Well, the right winger is not good enough. The right winger doesn't get it done." Matthews has got to be better...," Hayes said. "We talked a lot about it leading into the season. How does he take on this challenge? A lot of people are starting to doubt him."

Ad

Analyst Jeff O'Neill highlighted the impact of Mitch Marner's absence and pointed out that the Leafs' struggles extend beyond the top line, with deficiencies in multiple areas.

It feels like three Mitch Marner have left. It really does. It feels like three of them have left. Excuse me. And it feels like there's no, like we can break down all the different parts of their game, like defensemen getting slow back to the puck, special teams, top line, but there is simply not enough people playing well enough," O'Neill added.

Ad

Ad

Auston Matthews has accumulated six points through four goals and two assists this season.

Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube calls out his defenseman in loss to New Jersey Devils

Head coach Craig Berube was displeased with his team’s defensive performance during the 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Speaking to the media after the game, Berube emphasized the need for his defensemen to make smarter plays.

Ad

“Our D are just standing in there, jumping in there, not reading what's coming out," Berube said, via NHL insider Jesse Blake. "We’re late sometimes with our reloads and one of the biggest things is turnovers. We got to be smarter.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs are fourth in the Atlantic Division with a 3-3-1 record after seven games. They play the Buffalo Sabres next on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama