NHL analysts speculated about a hypothetical trade of Connor McDavid to the Florida Panthers following the Edmonton Oilers' second consecutive Stanley Cup loss.
The Oilers' season ended with a 5-1 defeat in Game 6 of the championship series on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers secured their back-to-back title, marking their second Cup win in the last three finals.
They became only the third team, after the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning, to win consecutive Cups in the salary cap era.
On TSN Overdrive, analysts Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill, and Jamie McLennan discussed whether the Panthers would pursue a trade for Connor McDavid if given the opportunity and what a hypothetical trade package might include.
Hayes pondered the scenario, asking what deal the Oilers would accept if Panthers GM Bill Zito called to propose acquiring McDavid, wondering what the Oilers would demand in return.
O'Neill suggested:
"Barkov, Jones, and Bobrovsky. But that’s what—That’s how idiotic this conversation is. I love the way you dream this up, and then you yell at us for it."
Hayes responded:
"It’s just—it’s gotta—it’s a two-way street. I mean, Florida is a great team. It’s a hypothetical, but I don’t think that’s too much..McDavid could be the next Durant. Maybe he’s Kevin Durant. Although Durant signed as a free agent."
McLennan insisted that any trade would need a goalie, a defenseman, and a forward, especially their best ones.
"I just think if we’re talking that silly, that’s how silly the trade would look like. It would have to be a goalie, a defenseman, and a forward. And it’d be their three best ones."
Connor McDavid has one year remaining on his eight-year, $100 million contract. He will become a free agent after the 2025-26 season and is eligible to sign an extension this summer.
NHL insider makes harsh claim about Connor McDavid
NHL insider Josh Yohe noted that Connor McDavid has never won a Stanley Cup, with his only notable triumph being the 4 Nations Face-Off.
He suggested that his lack of a championship will haunt McDavid until he secures one, advising that comparisons to icons like Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky should be tempered until he wins it all.
"I feel for McDavid. Remarkable player," NHL insider Josh Yohe said. "But he's never won anything (other than 4 Nations). 66 and 99 never were silenced with the Cup on the line. It will live with him until he finally wins it. He's not Mario or Gretzky. Might want to pipe down comparisons until he wins it all."
McDavid tied for first in the playoffs with 33 points, including seven goals and 26 assists. It will be interesting to see what the number of his next extension will be if he decides to sign with the Oilers.
