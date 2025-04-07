NHL analysts float wild possibility of Toronto Maple Leafs eyeing Connor McDavid if he hits free agent market

Connor McDavid will likely spend his entire career with the Edmonton Oilers. The first overall pick from the 2015 draft has not only met sky-high expectations, but he's crushed them. McDavid has unanimously been the best player in the world since almost the second he stepped into the NHL.

Ad

He's turned around a franchise like very few athletes can, having all the individual success you could think of. However, one thing has alluded to him: winning the Stanley Cup.

McDavid will be entering the final season of his contract in 2025-26, and while the chances of him leaving Edmonton feel as if they're slim to none, that won't stop Maple Leafs fans and analysts from dreaming about a homecoming.

The Athletic's Maple Leafs reporters Jonas Siegel and James Mirtle discussed Toronto's plans if Mitch Marner leaves in free agency.

Ad

Trending

"What if, for instance, McDavid opts not to sign an extension with the Edmonton Oilers this summer and somehow becomes available? If he were to leave Edmonton, the chance to play for his hometown team, and with close pal Matthews, who shares the same agent in Judd Moldaver, could be appealing. Keeping that option at least open makes some sense in a world where Marner walks," Siegel and Mirtle wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's a wild proposition, though fans, reporters and analysts will speculate and throw out scenarios until the pen hits the paper on a long-term contract to stay in Edmonton.

As mentioned, Connor McDavid has one year left on the eight-year, $100,000,000 contract extension he signed with the Oilers in 2017.

The only focus for Connor McDavid right now is to get healthy

Connor McDavid's top priority is returning to full health before the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs start.

Ad

He missed the last seven consecutive games with a lower-body injury, which he suffered, taking somewhat of a slash/crosscheck from Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey on March 20. Reports have suggested that he's not expected to return until the final week of the regular season.

He's racked up 90 points (26 goals, 64 assists) in just 63 games in 2024-25, which many have considered to be a down year.

The Oilers continue without Connor McDavid on Monday night in Anaheim against the Ducks. The puck drops at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Honda Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama