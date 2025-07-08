NHL analysts get blunt about Nick Robertson's place in Maple Leafs roster following salary arbitration

Nick Robertson has filed for salary arbitration, and some NHL analysts are questioning his role with the Maple Leafs. Last season, he scored 15 goals in 69 games. That was a career-best for him and a sign that he is past his injury problems. However, his future in Toronto is uncertain.

Aaron Korolnik and Carlo spoke about Robertson’s place on the team. Colaiacovo was asked what Robertson’s role would be if he stays in Toronto.

“Thirteenth forward,” Colaiacovo said on Tuesday, via "First Up."

He added that Robertson was a healthy scratch during the playoffs and that not much has changed.

Colaiacovo pointed to the Leafs’ forward depth as another issue. With Auston Matthews, John Tavares, William Nylander, Matthew Knies, Max Domi and Easton Cowan in the mix, it’s hard to find a spot for Robertson.

“You’re going to play Nick Robertson on your fourth line?” Colaiacovo said.

Korolnik agreed that if the team plans to give him a new contract through arbitration, they should also plan to use him better. However, Colaiacovo said he doesn’t see where Robertson fits. He believes Robertson may need a chance somewhere else.

"I could find that type of role," Colaiacovo said. "So I mean, I don't know. Nick Robertson deserves an opportunity elsewhere at this point. It's just a matter of if the Leafs can give him one. But if he's on the Leafs, he's like an in-and-out thirteenth forward, twelfth forward, somewhere in that range for me."

The Maple Leafs gave Robertson a qualifying offer, which meant they want to keep him. However, whether he stays and plays a bigger role is still unclear. His arbitration hearing will happen sometime between July 20 and Aug. 4. That decision could help both sides figure out what comes next.

Nick Robertson's most special game from last season

In his fifth season playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Nick Robertson's performance in a 5-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in April stood out. He scored two goals and finished the game with a plus-minus rating of 2.

It was special, because prior to that game, he was a healthy scratch and had to sit out three games. He made his comeback and gave a strong reply to the team, showing his potential.

"(The scratches) gave me a reset, gives me even more of that hunger to get back in there and be effective and try and make the most of any opportunity I’m given," Robertson said after that game, via NHL.com.

Robertson looks forward to further developing next season as he is still young at 23 years old.

