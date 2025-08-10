  • home icon
  • NHL
  • NHL analysts hail $63,000,000 Devils forward for shining offensively outside of Jack Hughes' shadow

NHL analysts hail $63,000,000 Devils forward for shining offensively outside of Jack Hughes' shadow

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 10, 2025 07:49 GMT
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes are crucial to the Devils' succes (Source: Imagn)

New Jersey Devils winger Jesper Bratt was named the sport's 12th best winger, as per the latest NHL Network ratings. The forward, signed to an eight-year, $63 million contract, has led the offensive line alongside center Jack Hughes.

Ad

Bratt has been considered one of the most underrated players in the league. His work in the Devils offense has been overshadowed by players like Hughes and Nico Hirschier.

However, in a change of scenario, Bratt was recognized for his stellar 88-point season last year by the NHL network. The year previous, he had 83 points, averaging more than a point per game each year. In both seasons, franchise face Luke Hughes missed 20 games due to lingering shoulder problems.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As per Mike Rupp and Mike Johnson of the NHL Network, his prowess in the last two years is proof of his abilities to make a name for himself.

"He's also been a pretty effective player with Jack Hughes out at times. Like he's about a point a game over the last number of seasons with Jack Hughes out. So, he's just not feeding off of Jack Hughes's great talents on offense," Rupp said.
Ad
"He is a dynamic player and he might get lost in the shuffle a little bit because of Jack Hughes, because how great Jack Hughes is and some of the other players that he plays with, but he in himself, one of the best transporters of the puck in the entire NHL," Johnson added.
Ad
Ad

Without Hughes in the New Jersey lineup, Bratt has scored 13 goals, 24 assists in 39 games. Even though his shooting percentage have gone down, he has driven the play and passed around the puck for his teammates.

Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes' health extremely crucial for Devils

While they are individually potent, Devils fans will hope that their team is at maximum strength with Hughes and Bratt in their lineup. After their playoffs exit in the first round at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes, both forwards went through shoulder surgeries.

Ad

This was the second consecutive offseason with a surgery for Hughes, who has been reduced to 74 points in 62 games over the last two years. As for Bratt, he missed playing for Team Sweden at the IIHF World Championships because of the surgery.

The Devils will hope for a better result than their 42-33-7 record they finished with last year and a third-placed finish in the Metropolitan Division.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications