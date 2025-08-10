New Jersey Devils winger Jesper Bratt was named the sport's 12th best winger, as per the latest NHL Network ratings. The forward, signed to an eight-year, $63 million contract, has led the offensive line alongside center Jack Hughes.Bratt has been considered one of the most underrated players in the league. His work in the Devils offense has been overshadowed by players like Hughes and Nico Hirschier.However, in a change of scenario, Bratt was recognized for his stellar 88-point season last year by the NHL network. The year previous, he had 83 points, averaging more than a point per game each year. In both seasons, franchise face Luke Hughes missed 20 games due to lingering shoulder problems.As per Mike Rupp and Mike Johnson of the NHL Network, his prowess in the last two years is proof of his abilities to make a name for himself.&quot;He's also been a pretty effective player with Jack Hughes out at times. Like he's about a point a game over the last number of seasons with Jack Hughes out. So, he's just not feeding off of Jack Hughes's great talents on offense,&quot; Rupp said.&quot;He is a dynamic player and he might get lost in the shuffle a little bit because of Jack Hughes, because how great Jack Hughes is and some of the other players that he plays with, but he in himself, one of the best transporters of the puck in the entire NHL,&quot; Johnson added.Without Hughes in the New Jersey lineup, Bratt has scored 13 goals, 24 assists in 39 games. Even though his shooting percentage have gone down, he has driven the play and passed around the puck for his teammates.Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes' health extremely crucial for DevilsWhile they are individually potent, Devils fans will hope that their team is at maximum strength with Hughes and Bratt in their lineup. After their playoffs exit in the first round at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes, both forwards went through shoulder surgeries.This was the second consecutive offseason with a surgery for Hughes, who has been reduced to 74 points in 62 games over the last two years. As for Bratt, he missed playing for Team Sweden at the IIHF World Championships because of the surgery.The Devils will hope for a better result than their 42-33-7 record they finished with last year and a third-placed finish in the Metropolitan Division.