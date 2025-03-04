NHL analysts issue major concern over 'tired' Auston Matthews following Maple Leafs' disappointing loss to league-bottom Sharks

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs lost 3-2 in a shootout to the San Jose Sharks on Monday. The Sharks are the worst-performing team in the league this season with a record of 16-37-9, making the loss especially frustrating. Matthews had 15 shot attempts and six on goal but he struggled to finish.

Ad

On Sportsnet 590 The FAN, JD Bunkis and Sam McKee discussed Matthews' performance. Bunkis said the Leafs captain seemed rushed and had trouble hitting his usual scoring spots.

"The aura is not the same," Bunkis said. "And like you see moments in this where, maybe he was just gassed tonight, just like everybody else, but he felt it a little bit earlier. But I just felt like the shot at times was, like rushed, and he's not hitting his spots. Doesn't feel like he's able to get to his areas the same way (like before). He looks exasperated at times. It's just, it's something's off, man."

Ad

Trending

Matthews has been dealing with injuries this season. He missed 15 games on two separate occasions combined and had to travel to Germany to visit a clinic. He also missed Team USA's game in the 4 Nations against Sweden and his play could be limited due to the same underlying injuries.

McKee agreed and pointed out that Matthews didn’t have his usual energy.

"Like, I don't know how hurt he is. He plays 25 minutes here, like I., he just looks tired," McKee said. "There's not a lot of zip to his game. And like, you notice him a couple times against the crappy sharks, but like, you would like him to be completely undeniable."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matthews has carried a heavy workload this season and it may be catching up to him.

Auston Matthews' performance struggles this season

The Toronto Maple Leafs blew a 2-0 lead in the third period and failed to score in overtime with a four-on-three power play. Auston Matthews was active in the offensive zone but didn’t look dangerous. His recent performances have lacked his finish from last season's, which helped him score 69 goals. He has scored 22 goals and 30 assists for 52 points this campaign.

The Leafs are fighting for a playoff position and need Matthews at his best. He is playing over 22 minutes in several games, which is a lot for a forward. If he is tired, the team may need to manage his minutes better. If he is injured, it could be a bigger problem.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama