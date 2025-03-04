NHL analysts make their feelings known about Toronto Maple Leafs squandering lead to 'worst team in NHL' SJ Sharks

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 3-2 in a shootout to the worst team in the NHL on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto held a 2-0 lead over the San Jose Sharks through two periods of play, holding them to just 10 shots on goal through 40 minutes. The game felt as if it was already over. But San Jose dominated the third period, outshooting Toronto 9-2, scoring twice, and sending the game to overtime.

The Maple Leafs began overtime with a full two-minute four-on-three power play but couldn't convert. The game went to a shootout, and Fabian Zetterlund completed the comeback win for the 32nd-placed Sharks.

It was a disappointing loss for the Leafs. TSN analysts Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo shared their thoughts on Tuesday morning's edition of "First Up."

"The fact that they lost to San Jose is the worst team in the NHL. It matters. If they lost to Tampa, yeah, we'd be like, 'Oh, okay, that makes sense.' Your third game in four nights, you lose to Tampa. Okay, sure, but San Jose, you can't be losing that," Korolnek said. (1:19)

Colaiacovo said:

"It's how they lost because they lost in a way we haven't seen them lose all year. I mean, their record going into a third period with a two-goal or more lead was perfect. It was what, like 26 and 0, or something like that. So to me, that's the more surprising thing, and the fact that, you know, they had a chance to put the game away in overtime too, with an advantage, and they didn't."

"So when you walk away from this game, yeah, they got one point. They lost to the San Jose Sharks. ... How did they lose that game? They had total control the whole way. I mean credit to the San Jose Sharks. All they had to really do is show for one period, and they found a way to win a hockey game."

Toronto dropped to 38-20-3 (79 points) in defeat, while San Jose picked up just their 16th win of the season, improving their league-worst record to 16-37-9 (41 points).

The Maple Leafs are tied for the Atlantic Division lead

With the shootout loss, the Maple Leafs are now in a tie with the Florida Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Toronto entered the game one point ahead of Florida, which beat Tampa Bay 2-1 on Monday, closing the gap in the standings. The Maple Leafs do have one game in hand on the Panthers, though it has to be frustrating blowing a lead to San Jose and not securing what should have been an easy two points.

The Leafs and Panthers will face off three more times in the final month and a half of the regular season, which, in all likelihood, will decide who wins the division.

The Maple Leafs begin a three-game road trip on Wednesday in Vegas against the Golden Knights. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena.

