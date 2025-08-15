NHL analysts make their thoughts known about Panthers' Gustav Forsling

Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling drew high praise from NHL analysts Thomas Hickey and E.J. Hradek.

During an appearance on NHL Network published on August 13, the discussion ranked Gustav Forsling as the 12th-best defenseman in the NHL heading into this season. The rating prompted Hradek to offer this insight into Forsling’s abilities:

“Forsling is another guy who matured into his game and got confident that he could play in this league.”

The comment underscores the long road Gustav Forsling has had in the NHL. He began as a fifth-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 2015. He came up with the Chicago Blackhawks, but was then moved to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes put him on waivers, allowing the Panthers to pick him up.

It was the belief that former Panthers coach Joel Quenneville had in Forsling that allowed the 29-year-old to finally find a home in Florida. As Hradek pointed out, Forsling has been a fantastic fit in Florida.

He added:

“He's just got he's just the ability to close the gap in the neutral zone hits you really, I would imagine can really appreciate that. He just doesn't give you room. He gets in there. His stick play is terrific. I just think he defends really smart.”

Forsling’s defensive ability, coupled with a solid offensive upside, has made him an indispensable part of the Panthers’ blue line core. The Panthers will be counting on Forsling to make the most of his skills as the Cats look for a third Stanley Cup in a row.

Gustav Forsling shares a common trait with other top blue liners

Forsling has consistently played against the opposition's best players - Source: Imagn

Hickey singled out an interesting characteristic that Gustav Forsling shares with other top blue liners. He stated:

“The best defenseman in the NHL, one attribute that they'll share. They trust their feet more than anything else.”

Hickey compared Forsling’s play against superstar forwards like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, highlighting how Forsling never truly gets beaten by such talented players.

He added:

“Every series the Florida Panthers go, he gets the toughest matchup, and it always looks like he's about to get beaten. But he just understands that that edge is trusting your feet…”

Check out the conversation here:

NHL analysts make their Thoughts known about Panthers' Gustav Forsling.

Hickey underscored how Forsling’s skating is an advantage to his overall play. The direction in which he’s skating doesn’t matter. Forsling trusts that he can get in the right position regardless. That confidence has enabled him to shut down the opposition’s best players.

While Forsling may look out of place at times, Hickey highlights how Forsling can recover quickly and get into the right spot. It may not look pretty at times, but it’s been effective. That’s a major part of what makes Forsling one of the key members in the Panthers’ blue line.

