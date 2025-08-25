NHL analysts pick $57,200,000 star over Patrick Kane for Team USA Olympic roster - "He's not gonna make the cut"

Patrick Kane will join the U.S. men’s Olympic orientation camp. It will be held in Plymouth, Michigan, on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 44 players are invited.At 36, Kane still produces at a consistent pace, finishing last season with 21 goals and 38 assists in Detroit. The Red Wings forward plans to play in his third Winter Olympics. He represented the United States in 2010 and won silver, as well as in 2014, but the Americans failed to make the podium. Kane has scored three goals in the Olympics and has six assists in 12 games.However, some analysts believe other players are better choices for Team USA. In a video shared on Daily Faceoff, Jonny Lazarus explained why he would go with Clayton Keller instead of Kane or Cole Caufield.“If you’re picking between Keller, Caulfield and Kane,&quot; Lazarus said on Sunday. &quot;This is Patrick Kane’s last chance to represent USA Hockey. I’m taking Clayton Keller probably right now between the three. I think Clayton Keller is the best player of the three.”Colby Cohen agreed and highlighted that leaving Kane off would be based on performance rather than emotion.“If you’re taking Kane, you’re thinking with your heart,&quot; Cohen said. &quot;If you’re taking Keller, you’re thinking with your head. Kane's just, to me, he's not going to make the cut. &quot;(Kane) just doesn’t play at that pace anymore.”Keller, now with the Utah Mammoth, is signed to an eight-year $57,200,000 deal. His contract carries a cap hit of $7,150,000 per season. He posted 30 goals and 60 assists for 90 points last season. Before joining Utah in 2024-25, he spent eight years with Arizona, where he built his reputation as a skilled forward.Patrick Kane backs Jeff Blashill as right coach for BlackhawksPatrick Kane spoke about Chicago’s new coach, Jeff Blashill, during a podcast with CSHN's Pat Boyle.“He’s gonna be someone that holds the players accountable,” Kane said on Aug.5, via &quot;Blackhawks Breakaway.&quot;He noted that Blashill will treat every player the same, no matter their role. Kane believes that with the Blackhawks' talent, the team needs structure, and Blashill’s style could help create that.Kane, drafted at No. 1 in 2007, has had a long and successful career with 492 goals and 851 assists in 1,302 games. He won three Stanley Cups with Chicago and has remained a consistent contributor over the years.