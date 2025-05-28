NHL analysts pitch Maple Leafs sign-and-trade idea involving Mitch Marner & $47,200,000 Vegas forward 

NHL analysts recently discussed a possible sign-and-trade deal involving Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs. On "OverDrive", Bryan Hayes, Jeff O’Neill and Jamie McLennan spoke with TSN’s Mike Johnson about Marner’s future. Marner is expected to test the free-agent market this summer. He is coming off a 102-point season and had 13 points in the playoffs.

During the regular season, Toronto offered him the richest contract in team history, but he declined. His current deal pays $10.9 million per year, and his last season ended after the Leafs' playoff exit. Johnson raised the idea of a sign-and-trade if Marner chooses not to return. He said:

“Mitch Marner is like, ‘I'm not signing back, but I want a sign-and-trade.’”



Johnson suggested a possible return might be a third-round pick or a mid-level prospect. He asked if Toronto should accept a deal like that. The analysts discussed how the free-agent market is thin this summer. If the Leafs also move on from John Tavares, they will need replacements.

One option mentioned was William Karlsson of the Vegas Golden Knights. Johnson said:

“You talk about William Karlsson out of Vegas for $5 million, who is a really good player.”



Karlsson is signed to an eight-year, $47.2 million contract with a $5.9 million cap hit. His deal runs through the 2026–27 season.

Karlsson could be a cheaper option if the Leafs want to rebuild their forward group. He plays a solid two-way game and has playoff experience. A Mitch Marner sign-and-trade may not bring back much, but it could create cap space. Toronto’s front office will have to decide what direction to take.

Former NHL coach Don Cherry suggested Leafs to sign Mitch Marner

Mitch Marner may leave the Maple Leafs this summer because he will officially be eligible to sign with a new team on July 1. Don Cherry said on his "Grapevine" podcast:

"They (Maple Leafs) should sign him. There are a lot of teams that want him."

Cherry added that he would trade William Nylander instead. Marner registered his career-best points record this season and added 13 points in the playoffs. His performance slowed down in the final playoff games, where he had only one point in four games.

The Leafs lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games and exited the playoffs once again. So, now the team may make bigger changes, and if no deal is made, Marner could become a free agent and join a new team.

