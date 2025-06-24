NHL analysts put $60M Maple Leafs D-man on trade block to potentially bring 'seismic change' to defensive core

NHL analysts have proposed that the Maple Leafs trade defenseman Morgan Rielly this offseason, which could bring major changes to Toronto's defensive core.

The Maple Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs in the second round by the Panthers, marking another early playoff exit. This has led to speculation that the Leafs could make big offseason changes.

On TSN's FanDuel Overdrive, analysts Bryan Hayes and Jamie McLennan discussed the possibility of trading Rielly to shake up the defense. Hayes noted the Leafs are committed long-term to several defensemen like Tanev, Carlo, McCabe and Ekman-Larsson.

However, trading Rielly could open room to bring in a true number one defenseman. As Hayes put it:

Trending

"That's got to be Morgan Rielly, doesn't it? Who else is going?" (3:19 onwards)

Rielly is signed to an 8-year, $60 million contract that runs through 2029-30 and includes a full no-trade clause. So he would need to approve any trade. However, at 31 years old, he could fetch a significant return.

“Controls his own destiny” Hayes added.

Fellow analyst Frank Corrado agreed that a Rielly trade would represent a big change for the Leafs.

"If you're making a big, groundbreaking change, this is the thing. If you're going to upgrade on D, it's because you're making a seismic change for a true number-one guy.” Corrado said.

Frank Corrado explained that the team already has enough depth on defense and adding another third-pairing type doesn’t make sense. He’s fine with the current setup but believes any changes should focus on landing a true number one defenseman, which usually means drafting and developing one.

Analysts on trading Maple Leafs D-man Brandon Carlo

Jamie McLennan highlighted Brandon Carlo—who has two years left on his deal at $3.8 million—as a solid trade option, noting his strong defensive play and lack of full trade protection. Frank Corrado confirmed that Carlo carries only an eight-team no-trade list, making him more accessible.

Bryan Hayes, however, urged caution. He pointed out that the Maple Leafs just gave up Fraser Minten and a first-round pick, suggesting it would be premature to pivot so quickly.

“I'm just saying, if immediately you've decided we made the wrong call, you're also saying that was a stupid trade—to give up on a center that's young, that could step in and play this year. Eight-team no-trade, Carlo. He doesn’t have nothing.” Hayes said.

Hayes also floated other trade candidates like Oliver Ekman-Larsson, but acknowledged his contract might complicate things.

With Chris Tanev and Jake McCabe unlikely to be moved, Brandon Carlo remains a name worth watching as the Maple Leafs look to upgrade their defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama