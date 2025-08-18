NHL analysts rate Oilers GM Stan Bowman's first full season with Edmonton

Stan Bowman was hired as the Edmonton Oilers general manager in July 2024. He replaced Ken Holland after his contract expired. Bowman’s first full season ended with a trip to the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers finished 48-29-5 and placed third in the Pacific Division. His offseason moves are now being reviewed.

On Oilers Nation’s live blog on Monday, Jason Gregor gave him an A. He liked the additions of certain players since he joined the team.

"They made it to the Cup final," Gregor said. "He acquired Podkolzin for a 4th, Kapanen on waivers, Klingberg as a UFA, and acquired Walman and Frederic. I’d say an A."

Liam Horrobin gave him a B. He said Bowman avoided overspending in free agency. He also noted that goalie issues remain.

"B – I’ve liked all the moves he’s made this far," Horrobin said. "He didn’t overspend on a bad free agency class either, which is a huge positive. Everyone is pointing at the lack of moves between the pipes, but a new goalie coach could change that."

The Oilers added several new players this offseason. Curtis Lazar joined Edmonton on a one-year deal. Andrew Mangiapane signed a two-year contract and brings scoring depth. Prospect Isaac Howard was acquired in a trade and could earn a roster spot.

Analyst Zach Laing also gave Stan Bowman a B. He said the Oilers got younger and faster with Bowman’s trades. This is true because we could also see Matt Savoie and Quinn Hutson join the lineup.

Stan Bowman's comments on Oilers' goaltending

The Edmonton Oilers have also lost key players. Evander Kane was traded to Vancouver for a draft pick. Connor Brown signed with New Jersey, while Corey Perry joined Los Angeles. Viktor Arvidsson went to Boston, and Jeff Skinner signed in San Jose. John Klingberg also left, joining the Sharks.

The Oilers still have needs, as they must find a steady winger for Leon Draisaitl. Goaltending questions remain after Stuart Skinner’s playoff struggles.

"Part of the evaluation is the guys that we have, and if it makes the most sense to keep this group, that's certainly a possibility," Stan Bowman said about the Oilers' goaltending issue in late June. "So I don't know. We're not at the point where we're saying we're definitely bringing in new goalies."

For now, the Edmonton Oilers' roster is strong but not without challenges. Their goaltending could once again spoil a good regular season.

