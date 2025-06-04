NHL analysts reckon Canucks should reconsider strategy surrounding Quinn Hughes extension due in two years

Quinn Hughes has been one of the leading figures in the Vancouver Canucks roster in the last few years. The captain almost put up a single-handed performance to lead a depleted team to the playoffs. But the Canucks came last with a 38-30-14 record and finished fifth in their division.

Hughes is already tied for the most number of points in Canucks history as a defenseman. In 433 games, he has 409 points, the majority of which have come as the most important assist provider for the team.

Hughes is signed to a six-year, $41,100,000 contract that will expire in two years. There have been questions about Hughes' future, with many saying that the 2023-24 Norris Trophy winner needs to change his team to fight for the Stanley Cup.

On Tuesday's edition of the "Real Kyper & Bourne" podcast, analysts Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne discussed the possibility of the Canucks possibly trading Hughes before he heads into free agency.

"Okay, two years this coming season and next season the following season, and then he's UFA and walks out the door," Kypreos said (Timestamp: 40:20). "I think it's paramount moving forward for respective clubs and their stars and I'll include the Leafs with Marner that under no circumstances can you let 27-year-olds at the peak of their careers walk out the door for nothing.

"In Toronto, it is happening. It's about to. But the Leafs took a gamble and lost. Vancouver can't take that risk with Quinn Hughes."

Bourne added,

"Are they in a situation where they have to say, 'Even if he wants to go in two years, we have to keep him as long as we can, convince him to stay, put the best team we can on the field here because we're not going to replace Quinn Hughes?' You're not going to get better."

Elliotte Friedman discusses Quinn Hughes' future

In an episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast in April, analyst Elliotte Friedman said,

“I would say to me the bigger thing about that was, that was Jim Rutherford warning his fan base that it’s possible Quinn Hughes might not be a lifelong Canuck,” Friedman said. “That’s what that told me.”

During the Canucks' end of season media availability in April, Canucks president Jim Rutherford said,

“He said before, he wants to play with his brothers. Well, we gotta be careful with tampering here, so we’ll just leave it at that.”

Multiple reports have claimed that the eldest Hughes brother might shift to New Jersey to pair up beside his brothers Luke and Jack, who play for the Devils.

