NHL analysts rip into LeBron James, draw contrast between 4 Nations Face-Off and NBA All-Star weekend

The 4 Nations Face-Off has been a grand slam success for the NHL. There were plenty of doubts and concerns heading into the tournament about whether it would be a glorified All-Star game with little effort or intensity, but it's been better than many could've imagined.

Ad

Saturday's rivalry game between Canada and the US was one for the ages. Three fights in the first nine seconds of the game set the stage for one of the best hockey matchups most fans have ever seen.

While the NHL implemented the 4 Nations in place of its All-Star game, the NBA was amid another underwhelming All-Star weekend.

Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo, the hosts of "First Up" on TSN, compared the weekends in the NHL and NBA, praising the Four Nations and ripping into LeBron James.

Ad

Trending

"You have a G-league player winning the NBA Dunk Contest, meanwhile, you have 3 fights in 9 seconds going on between Canada and the United States," Korolnek said (30:00). "Talk about a contrast in those two sports at the moment, and kudos to the NHL, because they were the clear, you wanna do winners of the weekend here, the NHL, and the NBA, as per usual, the All-Star Weekend is a massive loser."

Ad

Colaiacovo also shared his thoughts, including on James' decision to sit out the All-Star game.

"I think the NBA has been taking a beating the last couple of years because of how much their stars are creating such a bad stench around the game, and that was on full display yesterday or Sunday by LeBron James, the stunt that LeBron James pulled on Sunday for the all-star game, where minutes before the game, he declared himself not fit to play because he had a sore ankle," Colaiacovo said.

Ad

"And the worst part about it is this guy didn't even get into uniform to take a team picture. This guy took a team picture with everybody around him, dressed in their uniforms, and he was in his street clothes. It was a horrible example that LeBron James showed. One from taking a spot away from a guy who probably wanted to be there, versus way, versus him not wanting to be there. And two, just absolutely classless with his whole approach while he was there, not representing the NBA."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 4 Nations Face-Off has not only captivated hockey fans but has become the talk of the sports world, garnering attention for its intense matchups.

Canada and the US face off in the 4 Nations finals on Thursday night

It'll be hard to top Saturday's mayhem; however, Thursday's 4 Nations finals rematch between Team Canada and Team USA might be able to as it's the finals matchup the majority of fans wanted.

Ad

While there might not be three fights to kickstart things off, it is expected to be a physical, intense and nerve-racking evening in Boston.

The Americans have several injuries to key players that will be closely monitored in the coming days. Matthew Tkachuk, Charlie McAvoy and Auston Matthews all missed Monday's 2-1 loss to Sweden will their different ailments.

Team Canada and Team USA will battle on Thursday in Boston. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at TD Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles