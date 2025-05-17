NHL analysts speak out on $873,770 winger's 'massive' role in Maple Leafs much-needed Game 6 shut-out win over Panthers

Max Pacioretty was a key piece in the Maple Leafs's 2-0 victory against the Panthers in Game 6. Pacioretty - who received a smart pass from Bobby McMann and backhanded the puck near the crease late in the third period - extended Toronto’s lead to push for Game 7.

The left winger - who had one goal on three shots, added four hits and blocked two shots - has two goals and six points in the second-round series. In 10 playoff games, he has eight points, 13 shots, 59 hits, and a plus-3 rating.

In the Friday episode of Leafs Talk, NHL insider Sam McKee spoke about Pacioretty’s celebration and the importance of his goal.

“That was an awesome moment for Pacioretty, who’s been so good for them in these playoffs,” McKee said. “You just have to give this guy full credit. Been clutch.”

McKee also noted the skill involved in the play:

“On his back end, to get enough on that to across the body, chip it back towards into the net — that’s what it comes down to.”

Sam McKee talked about Max Pacioretty’s career and how he still has the touch to score.

“This guy scored so many goals in his prime. He was an elite goal scorer in the league,” he said. “When the puck lands on his stick in the sweet spot, you can still dial it back, and he does there.”

NHL insider JD Bunkis also said Pacioretty has become one of the Leafs’ key playoff performers.

“If the Leafs end up going on a run… he’s already becoming one of the most memorable guys from this postseason,” Bunkis said.

He noted that Max Pacioretty brings what the Leafs have needed for years.

“Just, you know, not kill you defensively.”

Bunkis also praised Pacioretty’s attitude and veteran presence.

“He’s just a vet. He’s going to go out and play his role. He’s there with Bobby McMann. He gets an opportunity to finish, and he does it,” Bunkis said. “Scores goal with a nose for the net, which is what he has done with all of his goals so far this postseason.”

Max Pacioretty signed a one-year, $873,770 deal with Toronto on Oct. 7, 2024. The contract runs through the 2024–25 season. At age 35, he has taken on a depth role and delivered key performances. He may get more minutes in Game 7 if Matthew Knies cannot play.

Max Pacioretty praises Leafs' patience in Game 6

During the media press conference, Max Pacioretty said the team stayed patient and followed the plan during a tough game. He shared that playoff games can be frustrating, but the Leafs didn’t lose focus.

“I’ve been in that situation probably more so than a lot of the guys, and it’s really easy to get frustrated or deviate away from the plan, but we were really patient in our game,” Pacioretty said via theleafsnation.com. “Weathered the storm there halfway through the game and then found our legs again. The ebbs and flows of playoff hockey is all about staying patient and we were able to do that.”

Pacioretty has been in many playoff games and knows how important patience is. He liked how the Leafs handled the pressure. When asked about Game 7, he kept it short and clear.

“It’s fun,” he said. “We’re going to war.”

That shows Max Pacioretty is ready and focused on the next challenge.

