NHL analysts stress the need for J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser’s replacement as Canucks faces playoff elimination

The Vancouver Canucks failed to make the playoffs as this season has been full of problems. Thatcher Demko missed many games due to injury and Elias Pettersson also missed time and did not play as well as before. A conflict between Petersson and J.T. Miller caused more issues. The team traded Miller but things did not improve after that.

Speaking on Sportsnet's "Hockey Night in Canada," NHL analyst Kevin Bieksa said that the team must replace key players. Miller is gone and Brock Boeser may also leave.

"Going forward, is just the players that they've lost, with JT Miller leaving, and potentially Brock Boeser, and who's going to replace them?" Bieksa said on Saturday. "Who are going to be your two forwards? Who are going to be your two culture guys? More importantly." Bieksa said.

Bieksa added that leaders are not vocal as Pettersson and Quinn Hughes are talented but quiet. Demko’s future is also uncertain due to injuries.

"Patterson's a quiet guy, Quinn Hughes is a quiet guy," Bieksa said. "Demko, we don't know his status for his future. There's a hole up front.

"Connor Garland is a great player. He's turned into a really important guy for them with his effort and everything. But who are going to be your two guys moving forward? How much salary cap room do they have? They need one or two studs up front to kind of lead the way. As far as skill, competitiveness, everything."

There is still hope for the Canucks next season. Hughes is having a strong year on defense and has recorded 16 goals and 59 assists for 75 points. He is averaging 25 minutes and 39 seconds in 66 games with a +2 rating.

Jake DeBrusk has played well in his first year with the team. He signed in free agency last year and has scored 27 goals and 20 assists. Demko can return strong after a full offseason of training.

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin talked about Rick Tocchet

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet has not decided against returning next season and Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin wants him to stay. Allvin said that he hopes to sign Tocchet to a new multi-year contract.

"I've said several times, my hope is to have Rick Tocchet here as the coach next year and beyond that," Allvin said on Friday, via Sportsnet. "That's something we will continue to talk about. That's my hope."

Tocchet wants to talk to the players and staff before deciding on his future. Allvin said he respects Tocchet and won’t rush him.

