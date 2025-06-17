Veteran forward John Tavares is an unrestricted free agent and no longer under contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, as his seven-year, $77 million deal expired at the end of the 2024-25 season.

There is reportedly a mutual interest between Tavares and the Leafs in negotiating. However, no agreement has been finalized, and the terms, including his salary, remain under negotiation.

During a recent segment on Sportsnet 590, NHL analysts Sam McKee and Nick Kypreos shared their thoughts on whether the Leafs should pursue a long-term or short-term extension for John Tavares.

McKee expressed skepticism about a long-term deal, noting that his deal would likely exceed $5 million AAV. He stated that any deal over that number for the long term would be unsatisfactory.

"They're looking at this, the Tavares deal, like the Yanni Gourde deal for six years, but it's definitely going to be more than $5 million I think I saw. Can everybody just take a quick breath and a step back? Is that too much and too long? I'd rather pay him high AAV for a short period of time," McKee said.

Justin Bourne strongly opposed a six-year extension, arguing that re-signing John Tavares, a core piece of a team that has failed to advance past the second round in recent playoffs, contradicts the narrative of changing the team's plans.

"You can't sign Tavares to a six-year," he said.

Nick Kypreos, meanwhile, compared a potential Tavares extension to Chris Tanev's six-year, $4.5 million AAV. He argued the 34-year-old's offensive contribution but argued that a long-term deal signals a greater focus on securing a playoff spot rather than building a Cup contender.

Kypreos was not enthusiastic about a six-year term, suggesting it may not align with the team's long-term goals.

"I'm not thrilled about it either. you're not going to win a cup with Tavares being a top player, but he's also going to help you make the playoffs. So which one? To me, it's more of a message of protecting a playoff spot than it is thinking that you're going to win with him in the next few years," Kypreos said.

According to reports, the Maple Leafs are hesitant to offer a high AAV or long-term deal, with earlier rumors suggesting a three-year deal at around $7 million AAV or a six-year deal with a lower AAV.

John Tavares wants to stay with the Leafs

John Tavares has expressed a strong desire to stay with the Maple Leafs, and the team's general manager, Brad Treliving, has indicated admiration for him, but the club is also considering roster changes and salary cap constraints.

The Leafs' postseason performance in recent playoffs and Tavares' age raise concerns about his long-term fit, especially as the team aims to address playoff shortcomings. The veteran forward had a productive season with the Leafs, accumulating 74 points in 75 regular-season games.

As of now, Tavares' camp and the Maple Leafs are working forward for a contract extension.

