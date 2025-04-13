NHL analysts urge Elias Pettersson to "have big summer" following disappointing season 

Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson had an extremely difficult 2024-25 season.

It began with a long-rumored rift with J.T. Miller that forced Vancouver to send Miller to New York. Then came speculation about Pettersson himself getting traded amidst a major lack of production. And to finish it all off, he suffered an injury that cut his season short in mid-March. It all snowballed into a nightmare of a year for Elias Pettersson.

His issues were a huge reason why the Vancouver Canucks (88 points) missed the playoffs just a year after coming within one win of making the Western Conference Finals in 2023-24.

The Hockey Night in Canada panel of Kevin Bieksa, Luke Gazdic, and Elliotte Friedman discussed where the Canucks and Pettersson go moving forward during an intermission report on Saturday night. Sportsnet shared the video on X (formerly Twitter).

"Pettersson has to have a big summer, I think. Going back to Sweden or wherever he's spending his offseason, have a big summer...I'm just saying he has to have a big summer. He obviously couldn't even finish this year, health-wise, so you want to see him back to full strength," Gazdic said.

"Pettersson, they're gonna ask him, not to spend the whole summer in Vancouver, but more time in Vancouver," Friedman added.

Elias Pettersson is in just the first season of a massive eight-year, $92,800,000 contract extension signed with the Canucks in 2024. It should be noted that his full no-movement clause will kick in this summer on July 1, 2025.

Elias Pettersson finishes with the lowest points-per-game season of his NHL career

Elias Pettersson just had his worst statistical season at the NHL level.

The 26-year-old managed to produce just 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 64 games played in 2024-25. The 0.703 points-per-game was the lowest of his seven-year career by a wide margin, with his 0.808 rate from the 2020-21 campaign being the only comparable.

It's been a drastic turn of events since agreeing to a long-term deal to remain in Vancouver. Elias Pettersson's production has plummeted, registering 59 points (20 goals, 39 assists) in 84 combined games since signing the big ticket. The Canucks desperately need him to find the superstar form he's shown he can provide next season.

The Canucks will be back in action without Pettersson in their second-to-last game of the season on Monday night when they host the San Jose Sharks. The puck drops at 10 p.m. EST at Rogers Arena.

