NHL anaylst claims Panthers are "trolling" Maple Leafs with belittling comments about "pressure" from Toronto fans and media

Toronto Maple Leafs players are going through a tough time after losing 6-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the second round of the NHL playoffs on Sunday. It marked their seventh straight Game 7 loss, having won only two playoff series since 2004.

TSN’s Craig Button, talking about the Maple Leafs' predicament on SC with Jay Onrait, said that the Florida Panthers are mocking the Maple Leafs with their comments. Button dismissed the idea that Leafs players can’t handle pressure from fans or media.

"I think they're trolling," Button said (5:30). "If you're telling me that the Toronto Maple Leafs team and their players are succumbing to the pressure because of the media — it's laughable. Get rid of them all that say it."

Button pointed at Paul Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand, saying they were trolling. Button made it clear that he doesn't believe Toronto’s media pressure is a real excuse.

"I think Paul Maurice and Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand -- they're trolling," Button said. "If they can't handle the pressure of playing in a big market where you're adored and everybody loves you—oh boy. Try to convince me that that's holding you back."

The comments came after the Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs, failing to win crucial games at home. Many fans and media blamed the team’s stars for not stepping up.

Brad Marchand's comments about "pressure" from Maple Leafs fans

Brad Marchand has commented about the Maple Leafs after Florida’s Game 7 win. Marchand is now 5-0 in Game 7s against the Leafs.

Marchand was a part of Bruins teams that beat Toronto four times in those games. As per The Athletic, Marchand praised the Leafs and said that the criticism they face is unfair.

"If you look at the heat that this team catches, it’s actually unfortunate," Marchand said.

"They’ve been working at building something really big here for a while, and they were a different brand of hockey this year. And they’re getting crucified and I don’t think it’s justified."

Marchand also mentioned the tough environment in Toronto.

"When you see the pressure that Toronto faces," Marchand said. "… You see the fans, they just beat the pressure into this team,"

Marchand played on a line with younger players like Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell. The Panthers’ third line dominated against Toronto.

Craig Button believes the Leafs need to stop making but called out the Panthers for trying to stir things up with their “pressure” talk. Toronto’s problems go deeper than media attention, so the Leafs must make real changes if they want different results in the next NHL season.

