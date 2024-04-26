NHL Awards 2024: Finalists, odds and announcement date explored

The NHL is gearing up to unveil the finalists for its prestigious awards. The event will begin on April 29 and span over 10 consecutive days. Each award's contenders will be declared at 11 a.m. ET.

First, the Vezina Trophy finalists will be announced, recognizing the outstanding goaltenders of the NHL. Following closely on April 30, the spotlight will shift to the Calder Trophy, celebrating the league's top rookie.

On May 1, the Norris Trophy will be awarded to the most exceptional defenseman in the league. The Masterton Award finalists will then be revealed on May 2. The award is given to the player who best embodies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

On May 3, the Jack Adams Award finalists will be declared, acknowledging the NHL's Coach of the Year. May 4 brings attention to sportsmanship and dedication with the announcement of the Lady Byng Trophy finalists.

Defensive skills take the forefront on May 5 as the finalists for the Selke Trophy, recognizing the best defensive forward, are revealed. The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award finalists will be announced on May 6. The award recognizes the positive contributors of both the United States and Canada.

Finally, the grand finale, on May 7 and 8, will unveil the Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award finalists, respectively. The Hart Trophy recognizes the NHL's Most Valuable Player. The Ted Lindsay Award, chosen by the NHL Players' Association, honors the league's most outstanding player.

With the countdown running out, the fans, players and coaches actively expect the announcement of the finalists, preluding the final to the NHL Awards season.

Here is the complete timeline of the NHL Awards 2024

Most likely candidates for NHL 2024 awards: Projections

Now you might be excited about the possible candidates who are most likely to win these awards. Here’s a list of possible candidates with the highest consideration based on their performances, per Bleacher Report.

Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award: Patrik Allvin (Vancouver Canucks) - Improved team, key trades, signed star player, stability. Jack Adams Award: Rick Tocchet (Vancouver Canucks) - Steered Canucks to playoffs, significant improvement, strong coaching. Calder Memorial Trophy: Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks) - Stellar rookie season, All-Star appearance, top scorer among rookies. Frank J. Selke Trophy: Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers) - Elite defensive forward, leadership, all-around game, team success. Vezina Trophy: Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets) - Top goaltender, consistent performance, playoff spot clinched, impressive stats. James Norris Memorial Trophy: Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks) - Elite defenseman, offensive prowess, defensive improvement, team impact. Hart Memorial Trophy: Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) - MVP candidate, consistent performance, leadership, key contributions to team success.