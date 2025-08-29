NHL, Blue Jackets honor Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau with thoughtful gesture on first death anniversary

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the NHL honored Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau on Friday. Both brothers died on August 29 last year in an accident in New Jersey. They were struck by an alleged drunk driver while biking.Now, on the first death anniversary, the NHL and the Blue Jackets donated to the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation. The NHL and Blue Jackets each gave $13,000 to honor Johnny’s No. 13. They also gave $21,000 to honor Matthew’s No. 21.The League shared a post on X announcing the news and wrote:&quot;On the one year anniversary of the passing of John and Matthew Gaudreau, the NHL and Columbus Blue Jackets are donating to the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation to support its mission of supporting youth hockey families.&quot;Johnny played 11 NHL seasons, nine years with Calgary, before joining the Blue Jackets. If the accident hadn't happened, Johnny would have played his third season in October, donning the Blue Jackets jersey.In March, the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation was formed. It is managed by their widows, Meredith and Madeline. A statement from The John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation website reads:&quot;As family first men, John (Johnny Gaudreau) and Matty (Matthew Gaudreau) cared most of all about their young children. The JM Foundation is also eager to help other families that have suffered from devastating acts of drunk and reckless driving.&quot; More about the foundation to honour late Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother MatthewThe thought behind the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation started soon after their death last year. Johnny’s agent suggested the idea while the family planned funeral services. The family believed the brothers’ impact could be used to help others.&quot;I just thought, we have a big opportunity here to do a lot of good and so many people want to help,&quot; Meredith said in an interview with Josh Page of Calgary Eyeopener.They took time before launching so that it would be done carefully. The foundation officially began in March this year.Donations have come in since the start. This summer, three NHL players showed strong support. Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett and Zach Werenski asked for donations instead of wedding gifts. Their generosity helped raise more funds for the foundation.&quot;That blew me away,&quot; Meredith said. &quot;That went a long way with our money we've been able to raise.&quot;It also gave Meredith the motivation to continue their mission.