NHL columnist opines Connor McDavid will take a discount on massive contract extension to help Oilers land free agents

NHL insider John Shannon has suggested that Connor McDavid could take a discount on his next contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

McDavid has been with the Oilers for the past 10 seasons and is entering the final year of his $100 million contract. He is expected to command a substantial salary on his next deal.

However, Shannon believes McDavid might sign a short-term contract, keeping the salary cap in mind, to allow the team to sign other free agents and players to bolster their chances of competing for the Stanley Cup.

Speaking on Friday's edition of the Oilers Now podcast with Bob Stauffer, Shannon said (via Oilersnation):

“I think it’s going to be a three or four-year deal,” said Shannon. “Connor’s entitled to 20 percent (of the salary cap)… But I also think Connor’s smart enough to know if he gets too much, that’s less to acquire free agents and other players for this hockey club. And that’s what superstars do that want to win Stanley Cups — they sacrifice.

He added:

“I think Connor’s going to come in lower than a lot of people [are expecting], short-term… and it will give Stan Bowman to go out and spend some money on other players at the appropriate time.”

As of now there have been no negotiations between Connor McDavid's camp and the Edmonton Oilers. According to reports, talks could start in the coming weeks, with the goal of getting him signed before the start of the regular season.

NHL insider explains why Connor McDavid's contract extesnion hadn't concluded yet

NHL insider Frank Seravalli explained that a busy offseason is part of why Connor McDavid's extension with the Oilers has not been concluded yet.

On the "B/R" podcast, Seravalli said:

“Just to give you a quick update, it's been a very busy social summer for Connor McDavid, as everyone saw on social media overseas in Europe at best friend Leon Draisaitl's wedding; we all saw this."

Seravalli also affirmed that there is no reason to panic despite the lack of extension talks.

"They're still kind of very early on in the process, and yet there doesn't seem to be any hint of nerves or panic or fear from either the Edmonton Oilers side, as best as I can tell, or also the McDavid side that I'd expect in relatively short order here, whether it's in the next week or two that that process will begin to ramp up…," he added.

McDavid will be hoping to enter the new season with a mindset of accomplishing the Stanley Cup title after failing twice to the Florida Panthers.

