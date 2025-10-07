  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • NHL Commish Gary Bettman makes feelings known about Connor McDavid's contract extension with Edmonton

NHL Commish Gary Bettman makes feelings known about Connor McDavid's contract extension with Edmonton

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 07, 2025 05:38 GMT
NHL: JUN 17 Stanley Cup Final Oilers at Panthers - Source: Getty
NHL Commish Gary Bettman makes feelings known about Connor McDavid's contract extension with Edmonton - Source: Getty

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman recently commented on Connor McDavid’s decision to remain with the Edmonton Oilers after signing a contract extension.

Ad

On Monday, McDavid, who has one year remaining on his current $100 million contract, signed a two-year, $25 million extension with the team, putting an end to all the rumors that surfaced over the summer. The new deal will take effect starting in the 2026-27 season.

During an appearance on Sportsnet’s Real Kyper and Bourne show, Bettman shared his thoughts on McDavid’s extension:

"Connor's contract, as reported, seems to reflect a desire to make sure that there's enough talent around him so that they can win. That shows you how special hockey players are, and in particular, this mega superstar, who many say is the best player in the game. I think that's a testament to him, his commitment to winning, and his commitment to Edmonton," Bettman said (29:00 onwards).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

"It's good news that he signed." Of course it's good news, especially to the fans in Edmonton, but he wasn't going anywhere. He's going to stay in the NHL no matter what he did. So, it tells you that he's really focused on getting the job done in Edmonton. And I'm an Oilers fan. I'm thrilled.
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

The news was first announced by Connor McDavid on his social media platform, signaling his commitment to staying with the Edmonton Oilers. He captioned the post:

“Our journey here continues 🧡💙."
Ad

Oilers GM Stan Bowman reveals matching Connor McDavid's AAV was the star's own decision

Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman addressed the media following Connor McDavid’s contract extension announcement.

He revealed that McDavid personally insisted on maintaining the average annual value (AAV) of his new two-year, $25 million contract extension at $12.5 million—the same as his current deal—rather than seeking a higher amount.

Ad
"That's really a question, really more for Connor than us," Bowman said. "Like that was what—that was what Conor wanted. And it was not like we made a pitch that he should sign for that amount. That was never - we never had those conversations at all.

He added:

"So, you know, I think when it came down to it, and, you know, we're just excited to get ourselves to where we are today. This is obviously, it's a very exciting day for our organization and for the fans in Edmonton and our team."

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will kick off their 2025-26 season with the "Battle of Alberta" matchup against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place on Wednesday. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications