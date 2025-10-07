NHL Commish Gary Bettman makes feelings known about Connor McDavid's contract extension with Edmonton

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman recently commented on Connor McDavid’s decision to remain with the Edmonton Oilers after signing a contract extension. On Monday, McDavid, who has one year remaining on his current $100 million contract, signed a two-year, $25 million extension with the team, putting an end to all the rumors that surfaced over the summer. The new deal will take effect starting in the 2026-27 season.During an appearance on Sportsnet’s Real Kyper and Bourne show, Bettman shared his thoughts on McDavid’s extension:&quot;Connor's contract, as reported, seems to reflect a desire to make sure that there's enough talent around him so that they can win. That shows you how special hockey players are, and in particular, this mega superstar, who many say is the best player in the game. I think that's a testament to him, his commitment to winning, and his commitment to Edmonton,&quot; Bettman said (29:00 onwards).He added:&quot;It's good news that he signed.&quot; Of course it's good news, especially to the fans in Edmonton, but he wasn't going anywhere. He's going to stay in the NHL no matter what he did. So, it tells you that he's really focused on getting the job done in Edmonton. And I'm an Oilers fan. I'm thrilled.The news was first announced by Connor McDavid on his social media platform, signaling his commitment to staying with the Edmonton Oilers. He captioned the post:“Our journey here continues 🧡💙.&quot;Oilers GM Stan Bowman reveals matching Connor McDavid's AAV was the star's own decisionEdmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman addressed the media following Connor McDavid’s contract extension announcement. He revealed that McDavid personally insisted on maintaining the average annual value (AAV) of his new two-year, $25 million contract extension at $12.5 million—the same as his current deal—rather than seeking a higher amount.&quot;That's really a question, really more for Connor than us,&quot; Bowman said. &quot;Like that was what—that was what Conor wanted. And it was not like we made a pitch that he should sign for that amount. That was never - we never had those conversations at all.He added:&quot;So, you know, I think when it came down to it, and, you know, we're just excited to get ourselves to where we are today. This is obviously, it's a very exciting day for our organization and for the fans in Edmonton and our team.&quot;Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will kick off their 2025-26 season with the &quot;Battle of Alberta&quot; matchup against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place on Wednesday. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.