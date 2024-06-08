NHL commissioner Gary Bettman clears the air on league’s rumored expansion plans

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has shot down rumors of further expansion, as per insider Pierre LeBrun. Bettman cleared the air regarding interest in adding more clubs to the league’s 32 current teams.

"Bettman says the league still isn’t ready to commence another expansion process despite continued interest from half a dozen markets. Status quo for now at 32 teams," LeBrun tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The comments come on the heels of rumored interest from markets such as Quebec City, Houston, Kansas City and even a potential return to Atlanta.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman addressed expansion talk on Sportsnet, referring to potential markets looking to add NHL clubs. Among the interested parties, Friedman noted interest from Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta.

Friedman pointed out the bid headlined by former NHLer Anson Carter. Carter is part of the Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment Group, the group behind the bid for the NHL to return to Atlanta for a third franchise.

Friedman also cited NHL expansion talk regarding Quebec City. However, the league doesn’t appear ready to move beyond the current relocation to Utah. At some point, the league could return to Arizona, though nothing is certain for now.

While there is interest in potentially taking the league to 36 clubs, Gary Bettman has put those rumors to bed for now.

The NHL doesn’t shut door on Quebec City

Despite Gary Bettman openly downplaying expansion rumors, he hasn’t shut the door on a return to Quebec City.

In January, Bettman met with Quebec government officials regarding the league's return to the city.

"The issue is going to be will we have a team that wants to relocate at the present time? That's not the case," Bettman said (via CBS). "Or will we want to expand? As I sit here today, we have no plans to expand.

"But I'm happy to have the meeting and hear what the government of Quebec has to say. You all should know me well enough that I maintain an open mind on everything ... we'll see what comes."

The comments came on the heels of the Arizona Coyotes’ potential relocation. Quebec City was among the potential relocation candidates. However, the Coyotes’ fate ultimately ended in Utah.

But that doesn’t mean the league has shut the door on Quebec City. Bettman reflected on the Quebec Nordiques’ relocation.

"When the Nordiques moved, it was a function of two things," Bettman said. "At the time, there was no prospect of a new building. And ... despite everybody's best efforts, nobody wanted to keep owning a team in Quebec City."

Bettman concluded his thoughts by saying:

"The world’s maybe changed since then, and I’m happy to listen and figure out what it all means."

Indeed, the world has changed since the Nordiques’ move to Colorado in 1995. Now, Quebec City has a new arena and interest in bringing back a franchise to the city. Nevertheless, a return is far from certain at this point.