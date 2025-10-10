NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman attended the Buffalo Sabres’ home opener against the New York Rangers on Thursday. There, he spoke about the team’s ownership and the long playoff drought. He said building a winning team in Buffalo is challenging, but owner Terry Pegula is committed.

Ad

"This is a great hockey market and it’s just a question of performance," Bettman said on the Sabres' struggles, via The Athletic. "I know they are working very hard at it, and I know it’s vitally important to Terry and he’s committed to getting it right.

Bettman compared the Sabres to the Buffalo Bills, valued at $5.95 billion by Forbes in August 2025.

Ad

Trending

"By the way, I remember when he first bought the Bills, initially there was a lot of criticism and it took three or four years for that team to get good," Bettman said. "This is taking a little bit longer, but the commitment should never be doubted. He’s a terrific owner."

Buffalo's playoff drought has now continued for 14 seasons. They last played a postseason game in April 2011. Last season, a 13-game winless streak in December prevented them from reaching playoffs. Even though Buffalo won 9 of their last 14 games, it was not suffice.

Ad

Coach Lindy Ruff had said in April that they need to work to manage the puck.

"We have work to do," Ruff said. "We have work to do as a team, establishing the way we need to play, the way we need to manage the puck night in, night out, shift after shift,"

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff on their shutout loss

Buffalo Sabres lost 4-0 to New York Rangers in first game of 2025-26 season. Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves for New York, and Buffalo goalie Alex Lyon stopped 29 shots. Coach Lindy Ruff said the team struggled early and chased the puck too much.

Ad

"The first 10 minutes, we were chasing the puck around an awful lot," Ruff said, via NHL.com, "... Our passing wasn't very clean tonight. I think even on our power play, just some errant passes that we should connect, that we've been pretty good on. Once we got going in the second period, we had our chances. We just didn't convert."

Currently, Injuries to Josh Norris and Owen Power have affected Sabres' lineup, resulting in the loss. Now, they will play the next game on Saturday against the Boston Bruins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama