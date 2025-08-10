NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly clears the air on reportedly expelling Alex Ovechkin & Russian players to pressure Vladimir Putin

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly recently spoke about the rumors that Russian players, including Alex Ovechkin, could be expelled from the league. Daly said these ideas were never "seriously considered."

Ad

This came after a report where Jake Sullivan, a top adviser in the Biden administration, thought about removing Russian players from U.S. teams in 2024. Daly made it clear that the NHL never planned to do this.

“We have never mentioned such a possibility, I don’t think it was ever seriously considered,” Daley said on Saturday, via Match TV.

Daly’s comments show that the league wants to keep politics separate from hockey. It supports its Russian players and wants to keep the sport open to all.

Ad

Trending

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the White House considered using Russian players as a way to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, instead of asking Germany to release a Russian prisoner, it looked at other options.

“The administration needed to explore alternative trades that wouldn’t include the murderer or other ways to pressure the Kremlin," Drew Hinshaw and Joe Parkinson wrote.

Ad

"Sullivan had considered punishing Putin by expelling Russian hockey players in America, including Alexander Ovechkin, the NHL star chasing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time scoring record. He decided against it.”

Ovechkin is a well-known player and captain of the Washington Capitals. He is also known for his connection to Putin. When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Ovechkin said he hoped for peace but did not blame Putin. Despite this, the NHL has continued to allow Russian players to play.

Ad

“I’m Russian, right?" Ovechkin said in February 2022, via ESPN. "Sometimes something I can’t control. It’s not in my hands. I hope it’s going to end soon and it’s going to be peace in both countries. I don’t control this one.”

Ovechkin has spent his entire career with Washington since 2004. In the 2024-25 season, he recorded 44 goals and 29 assists. Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s 894 goal record and now has 897 goals.

Ad

He finished the season with 73 points, and even at 39, he remains an important player of the Capitals.

NHL blocks Alex Ovechkin’s exclusive Russian interviews for upcoming film

Alex Ovechkin was not allowed in July to give exclusive interviews to Russian media throughout the offseason.

“Alexander Ovechkin will not be able to give exclusive interviews to Russian media this summer," a source said, via Match TV. "This is due to the NHL’s decision (and) the league is making a big film about him.”

The NHL wants secrecy from Ovechkin for this project, and only sponsors and press conferences are allowed exceptions. He usually speaks with Russian reporters each offseason, and this year was more special as he broke Wayne Gretzky’s goal record. His public appearances in Russia have been limited.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama