NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly clears the air on reportedly expelling Alex Ovechkin & Russian players to pressure Vladimir Putin

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly recently spoke about the rumors that Russian players, including Alex Ovechkin, could be expelled from the league. Daly said these ideas were never "seriously considered."
This came after a report where Jake Sullivan, a top adviser in the Biden administration, thought about removing Russian players from U.S. teams in 2024. Daly made it clear that the NHL never planned to do this.
“We have never mentioned such a possibility, I don’t think it was ever seriously considered,” Daley said on Saturday, via Match TV.
Daly’s comments show that the league wants to keep politics separate from hockey. It supports its Russian players and wants to keep the sport open to all.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the White House considered using Russian players as a way to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, instead of asking Germany to release a Russian prisoner, it looked at other options.
“The administration needed to explore alternative trades that wouldn’t include the murderer or other ways to pressure the Kremlin," Drew Hinshaw and Joe Parkinson wrote.
"Sullivan had considered punishing Putin by expelling Russian hockey players in America, including Alexander Ovechkin, the NHL star chasing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time scoring record. He decided against it.”
Ovechkin is a well-known player and captain of the Washington Capitals. He is also known for his connection to Putin. When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Ovechkin said he hoped for peace but did not blame Putin. Despite this, the NHL has continued to allow Russian players to play.
“I’m Russian, right?" Ovechkin said in February 2022, via ESPN. "Sometimes something I can’t control. It’s not in my hands. I hope it’s going to end soon and it’s going to be peace in both countries. I don’t control this one.”
Ovechkin has spent his entire career with Washington since 2004. In the 2024-25 season, he recorded 44 goals and 29 assists. Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s 894 goal record and now has 897 goals.
He finished the season with 73 points, and even at 39, he remains an important player of the Capitals.
NHL blocks Alex Ovechkin’s exclusive Russian interviews for upcoming film
Alex Ovechkin was not allowed in July to give exclusive interviews to Russian media throughout the offseason.
“Alexander Ovechkin will not be able to give exclusive interviews to Russian media this summer," a source said, via Match TV. "This is due to the NHL’s decision (and) the league is making a big film about him.”
The NHL wants secrecy from Ovechkin for this project, and only sponsors and press conferences are allowed exceptions. He usually speaks with Russian reporters each offseason, and this year was more special as he broke Wayne Gretzky’s goal record. His public appearances in Russia have been limited.
