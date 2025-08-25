NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly drops major hint on NHL regular season changes for 2026-27

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly spoke about the changes that will be introduced in 2026-27 NHL season. He discussed schedule changes on Saturday and said the league and players agreed to extend the regular season to 84 games.

"Interestingly, one of the things we agreed on with players association collective bargaining is extending the regular season by two games, which entails also a corresponding reduction in the duration of our training camps, and should allow us to start the season earlier," Daly said, via "32 Thoughts: The Podcast."

"So that we're not really extending the regular season or our overall season, or actually, should, should actually get a little shorter over time."

Daly reported that training camps will be cut to 13 days, and teams will not play more than four preseason games. The changes may allow the season to start earlier without making it longer.

"I think the changes we made, we're gonna we're moving to a 13 day training camp," Daly said. "They're only playing four preseason games, and then we're off on an 84 game regular season. I think that will have the effect of creating a dynamic where we can shorten the overall length of our season."

Daly added that the league must balance the schedule with other events, including the pause for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Next season has a 17-day break for players to compete. Daly said such pauses make it harder to finish earlier, but without breaks, the season may feel shorter.

"That makes it very difficult to end the season any earlier than we've been ending it," Daly said.

NHL's new CBA agreement's important changes

The NHL's new collective bargaining agreement runs from 2026 to 2030, and includes several updates beyond the schedule. Contract terms will be limited to seven years for re-signings, while free-agent contracts will be capped at six years. The minimum salary will rise from $850,000 in 2026-27 to $1 million by 2029-30.

Speaking about the new CBA agreement, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the partnership with the players’ association is stronger than before.

"Working together under this agreement presents a fantastic opportunity to continue to grow the game," Bettman said on July 8, via NHL.com. "(This agreement) strengthens our game and ensures we are collectively delivering a great fan experience in the years to come."

Other changes affect roster rules and goaltending as emergency backup goalies will be official team employees. They will be available for practices and travel, ending the practice of using amateur goalies in emergencies.

The CBA also sets new safety and competition rules. Players debuting in 2026-27 must wear cut-resistant neck protection, and the salary cap will also apply during the playoffs.

