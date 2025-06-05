NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly shrugs off state-tax concerns in CBA negotiations

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said that state taxes aren't a big issue in CBA talks. He spoke before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton.

Some teams are worried about tax differences across NHL markets, but Daly said that the league doesn't see it as a serious problem.

“Certainly, it’s an issue that some of our franchises have raised as a concern,” Daly said (via Sportsnet). “We don't share the level of concern that they have.”

He also said that tax imbalances have always existed in the NHL.

“There are so many reasons why a player may choose to play in a particular location,” Daly said. “I don't expect it’s anything we’re going to address proactively as part of this collective bargaining negotiation.”

The Florida Panthers have made three straight finals. Before them, the Tampa Bay Lightning were dominant. Both teams play in Florida, a state with no income tax. The Vegas Golden Knights from tax-free Nevada have also reached three finals. These trends have raised questions from fans and managers in taxed areas.

Ron Hainsey from the League Players’ Association said that he's surprised by the attention on taxes, citing examples of successful teams from taxed cities.

“From 2008 until 2020, who ran this league? Pittsburgh, Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, Boston,” Hainsey said.

He mentioned players like Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

“They could have made more money somewhere else. They chose to stay,” he said. “They were a good team. Liked where they lived. Didn’t want to move.”

Hainsey said this kind of success cycle happens in hockey.

NHL’s focus remains on big picture, not state tax issues

Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito also downplayed the tax issue. He said that success comes from smart moves and strong leadership.

“The tax thing is marginal at best,” Zito said.

Some players may like bigger paychecks in low-tax states, but that’s only one part of the decision, as the cost of living and other factors also matter. Ron Hainsey said that the issue comes up at times within the NHLPA, but he doesn't think it’s serious.

Talks for a new collective bargaining agreement are ongoing, as the current deal ends in 2026. League Commissioner Gary Bettman said the talks are going well.

“We are having very constructive, professional, cordial dialogue,” he said.

NHLPA chief Marty Walsh also feels good about the talks.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “It gets complicated at certain times, but it’s not where it was in the past.”

For now, tax differences aren't a top concern.

