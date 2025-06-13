"NHL desperate for the female demographic": Hockey fans on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attending Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final in Florida

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will feature two special guests.

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce were in attendance at Amerant Bank Arena in Florida.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The news set off a storm on social media, with hockey fans making their feelings known about the news.

Here’s a look at what fans had to say:

“NHL desperate for the female demographic,” one fan opined.

Expand Tweet

“If you didn’t tweet this nobody would’ve knew and gave it attention,” this fan remarked.

Expand Tweet

“Big deal. I’m watching from home,” another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, other fans manifested their enthusiasm for hockey’s growing popularity in the United States. Here’s what some of these fans posted:

“Hockey has finally made it in the United States,” a fan weighed in.

“This is going to be the most watched game in history thanks to Taylor Swift,” another fan commented.

“OMG OMG OMG,” another fan remarked.

The Panthers will be looking to take Game 4 on Thursday night to grab a 3-1 series lead in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final as the Oilers fight to even the series before heading back to Edmonton for Game 5.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce cause sensation at Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce saluted fans as cameras focused on the smiling couple during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final - Source: Imagn

All eyes were on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as they arrived at Amerant Bank Arena for the Panthers and Oilers Game 4 showdown in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

Here’s a clip of the smiling couple entering their private box:

Expand Tweet

The pictures captured the couple enjoying the game while showing off how much they got into the action.

Here’s another take of the couple arriving and enjoying the game:

Expand Tweet

ESPN captured the couple taking in the action:

Expand Tweet

All told, Swift and Kelce caught an exciting 5-4 win by the Edmonton Oilers in overtime. The Oilers rallied from 3-0 down to take a 4-3 lead, only to have the Panthers come back to tie the game with about 13 seconds to go.

Leon Draisaitl ended the game in the first overtime period, scoring a beauty to even the series at two games apiece.

The series will now head back to Western Canada for Game 5 on Saturday night at Rogers Place with both teams vying for a crucial 3-2 series lead in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

