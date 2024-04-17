NHL East playoffs bracket: Bruins vs Maple Leafs and other matchups for Round 1 of Stanley Cup playoffs

The NHL East playoffs matchups are set, promising thrilling battles and intense rivalries as teams vie for supremacy on the ice.

It came down to the final day to decide the final matchups. The Capitals were the final team standing in a four-team battle for the final wild card spot. It took a TJ Oshie emtpy net goal to clinch the Caps a place in the NHL East playoff picture

The Panthers were also waiting to see who their playoff opponent would be. A meaningless Toronto Maple Leafs win over the Boston Bruins set the stage for an Atlantic Division title and another addition in the Battle of Florida in the NHL East playoffs.

Breaking down every matchup in the NHL East Playoffs

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (FLA v. TB)

The Panthers and Lightning have a history of heated contests, and this NHL East playoffs series will likely be no different.

Although Florida has had success against Tampa Bay in the regular season, winning two of three matchups, the Lightning have historically dominated in the playoffs.

Tampa Bay has eliminated Florida in both the 2021 and 2022 playoffs, making them a formidable opponent for the Panthers once again.

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (BOS v. TOR)

A classic Original Six matchup, this series features two teams with a storied history of NHL East playoffs battles.

The Bruins have emerged victorious in all three previous playoff meetings between these teams, including memorable Game 7 victories in 2013, 2018 and 2019.

With Brad Marchand leading the charge for Boston, the Maple Leafs will be eager to finally overcome their postseason demons and advance past their long-time rivals.

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals (NYR v. WSH)

This series marks the 10th postseason meeting between the Rangers and the Capitals, the first in nearly a decade.

With New York holding the edge in previous playoff matchups, including a dramatic Game 7 overtime victory in 2012, both teams will be hungry for success.

The Capitals clinched the final playoff spot with a thrilling win over the Flyers, setting the stage for an exciting showdown against the Rangers.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders (CAR v. NYI)

In a rematch of last season's first-round matchup, the Hurricanes and Islanders are set to renew their playoff rivalry.

Carolina emerged victorious in six games in their previous postseason meeting, but the Islanders will be seeking redemption this time.

With each team winning two games on the road during the regular season, expect a tightly contested series with momentum swinging back and forth.

As the NHL East playoffs get underway, fans can look forward to a showcase of talent, determination and passion as these teams battle it out for a chance at Stanley Cup glory.

