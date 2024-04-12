  • home icon
By ARJUN B
Modified Apr 12, 2024 05:21 GMT
2024 NHL All-Star Skills
NHL Eastern Conference Wild Card race

The Eastern Conference Wild Card race got tighter after some key games on Thursday night. The Pittsburgh Penguins (37-30-12) defeated the Detroit Red Wings (36-32-9) 6-5 in overtime. The Penguins now have 86 points with three games remaining and hold the second Eastern Conference Wild Card spot.

The Red Wings fell to 85 points with three games left, putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals (37-31-11) lost 4-2 to the Buffalo Sabres. The Caps remain stuck on 85 points with three games to go.

Notably, they hold the tiebreaker over the Red Wings based on having more regulation/overtime wins.

The Philadelphia Flyers (37-32-11) kept their faint playoff hopes alive by beating the New York Rangers 4-2. The Flyers have 85 points with two games remaining.

In the race for the top Eastern Conference Wild Card spot, the Tampa Bay Lightning (44-27-8) have a firm grip with 96 points. They appear destined to finish first in the group.

So in the tight battle for the final Eastern Conference Wild Card berth, the Penguins hold the advantage with 86 points. The Capitals, Red Wings and Flyers are right behind with 85.

Eastern Conference:

Atlantic Division


Atlantic Division



GP



W



L



OTL



PTS



1. Boston

Bruins



79



46



18



15



107



2. Florida

Panthers



80



50



24



6



106



3. Toronto

Maple Leafs



79



46



24



9



101


Metropolitan Division


Metropolitan

Division



GP



W



L



OTL



PTS



1. New York

Rangers



80



53



23



4



110



2. Carolina

Hurricanes



79



50



22



7



107



3. New York

Islanders



79



35



27



15



89


Eastern Conference Wild Card Race


Eastern

Conference Wild Card Race



GP



W



L



OTL



PTS



1. Tampa Bay

Lightning



79



44



27



8



96



2. Pittsburgh

Penguins



79



37



30



12



86



3. Washington

Capitals



79



37



31



11



85



4. Detroit

Red Wings



79



36



32



9



85



5.

Philadelphia Flyers



80



37



32



11



85


Western Conference:

Central Division


Central Division



GP



W



L



OTL



PTS



1. Dallas

Stars



80



50



21



9



107



2. Winnipeg

Jets



79



47



24



6



104



3. Colorado

Avalanche



79



49



24



9



104


Pacific Division


Pacific Division



GP



W



L



OTL



PTS



1. Vancouver

Canucks



79



48



22



8



105



2. Edmonton

Oilers



77



48



24



5



101



3. Los

Angeles Kings



78



41



26



11



93


Western Conference Wild Card Race


Western

Conference Wild Card Race



GP



W



L



OTL



PTS



1. Nashville

Predators



79



45



29



5



95



2. Vegas

Golden Knights



88



42



28



8



92



3. St. Louis

Blues



79



42



32



5



89


The Western Conference playoff race is also coming down to the wire. The Nashville Predators (45-29-5) hold the top Wild Card spot but have struggled lately, losing four of their last seven games. Still, their playoff position seems secure.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights ((42-28-8) have fallen out of third place in the Pacific Division after dropping three straight. However, newly acquired Tomas Hertl impressed in his first game with Vegas, so they still have hope entering the final stretch.

The St. Louis Blues (42-32-5) are just three points behind the Golden Knights for the second Wild Card berth. But with games against the Dallas Stars ((50-21-9) and Carolina Hurricanes (50-22-7) left, claiming that spot won't be easy.

Ultimately, the last few games will decide who claims the final playoff spots in East and West.

Who do you think will make the playoffs? Who do you think will just miss out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Veer Badani
