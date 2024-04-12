The Eastern Conference Wild Card race got tighter after some key games on Thursday night. The Pittsburgh Penguins (37-30-12) defeated the Detroit Red Wings (36-32-9) 6-5 in overtime. The Penguins now have 86 points with three games remaining and hold the second Eastern Conference Wild Card spot.

The Red Wings fell to 85 points with three games left, putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals (37-31-11) lost 4-2 to the Buffalo Sabres. The Caps remain stuck on 85 points with three games to go.

Notably, they hold the tiebreaker over the Red Wings based on having more regulation/overtime wins.

The Philadelphia Flyers (37-32-11) kept their faint playoff hopes alive by beating the New York Rangers 4-2. The Flyers have 85 points with two games remaining.

In the race for the top Eastern Conference Wild Card spot, the Tampa Bay Lightning (44-27-8) have a firm grip with 96 points. They appear destined to finish first in the group.

So in the tight battle for the final Eastern Conference Wild Card berth, the Penguins hold the advantage with 86 points. The Capitals, Red Wings and Flyers are right behind with 85.

Eastern Conference:

Atlantic Division



Atlantic Division



GP



W



L



OTL



PTS



1. Boston Bruins



79



46



18



15



107



2. Florida Panthers



80



50



24



6



106



3. Toronto Maple Leafs



79



46



24



9



101



Metropolitan Division



Metropolitan Division



GP



W



L



OTL



PTS



1. New York Rangers



80



53



23



4



110



2. Carolina Hurricanes



79



50



22



7



107



3. New York Islanders



79



35



27



15



89



Eastern Conference Wild Card Race



Eastern Conference Wild Card Race



GP



W



L



OTL



PTS



1. Tampa Bay Lightning



79



44



27



8



96



2. Pittsburgh Penguins



79



37



30



12



86



3. Washington Capitals



79



37



31



11



85



4. Detroit Red Wings



79



36



32



9



85



5. Philadelphia Flyers



80



37



32



11



85



Western Conference:

Central Division



Central Division



GP



W



L



OTL



PTS



1. Dallas Stars



80



50



21



9



107



2. Winnipeg Jets



79



47



24



6



104



3. Colorado Avalanche



79



49



24



9



104



Pacific Division



Pacific Division



GP



W



L



OTL



PTS



1. Vancouver Canucks



79



48



22



8



105



2. Edmonton Oilers



77



48



24



5



101



3. Los Angeles Kings



78



41



26



11



93



Western Conference Wild Card Race



Western Conference Wild Card Race



GP



W



L



OTL



PTS



1. Nashville Predators



79



45



29



5



95



2. Vegas Golden Knights



88



42



28



8



92



3. St. Louis Blues



79



42



32



5



89



The Western Conference playoff race is also coming down to the wire. The Nashville Predators (45-29-5) hold the top Wild Card spot but have struggled lately, losing four of their last seven games. Still, their playoff position seems secure.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights ((42-28-8) have fallen out of third place in the Pacific Division after dropping three straight. However, newly acquired Tomas Hertl impressed in his first game with Vegas, so they still have hope entering the final stretch.

The St. Louis Blues (42-32-5) are just three points behind the Golden Knights for the second Wild Card berth. But with games against the Dallas Stars ((50-21-9) and Carolina Hurricanes (50-22-7) left, claiming that spot won't be easy.

Ultimately, the last few games will decide who claims the final playoff spots in East and West.

Who do you think will make the playoffs? Who do you think will just miss out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.