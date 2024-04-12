The Eastern Conference Wild Card race got tighter after some key games on Thursday night. The Pittsburgh Penguins (37-30-12) defeated the Detroit Red Wings (36-32-9) 6-5 in overtime. The Penguins now have 86 points with three games remaining and hold the second Eastern Conference Wild Card spot.
The Red Wings fell to 85 points with three games left, putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals (37-31-11) lost 4-2 to the Buffalo Sabres. The Caps remain stuck on 85 points with three games to go.
Notably, they hold the tiebreaker over the Red Wings based on having more regulation/overtime wins.
The Philadelphia Flyers (37-32-11) kept their faint playoff hopes alive by beating the New York Rangers 4-2. The Flyers have 85 points with two games remaining.
In the race for the top Eastern Conference Wild Card spot, the Tampa Bay Lightning (44-27-8) have a firm grip with 96 points. They appear destined to finish first in the group.
So in the tight battle for the final Eastern Conference Wild Card berth, the Penguins hold the advantage with 86 points. The Capitals, Red Wings and Flyers are right behind with 85.
The Western Conference playoff race is also coming down to the wire. The Nashville Predators (45-29-5) hold the top Wild Card spot but have struggled lately, losing four of their last seven games. Still, their playoff position seems secure.
Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights ((42-28-8) have fallen out of third place in the Pacific Division after dropping three straight. However, newly acquired Tomas Hertl impressed in his first game with Vegas, so they still have hope entering the final stretch.
The St. Louis Blues (42-32-5) are just three points behind the Golden Knights for the second Wild Card berth. But with games against the Dallas Stars ((50-21-9) and Carolina Hurricanes (50-22-7) left, claiming that spot won't be easy.
Ultimately, the last few games will decide who claims the final playoff spots in East and West.
Who do you think will make the playoffs? Who do you think will just miss out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.