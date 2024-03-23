NHL executive opines on Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney's trade strategy, impending free agency plans

Amidst all the craziness of NHL trade deadlines and gearing up for the offseason, folks are talking about Boston Bruins' GM Don Sweeney. Word on the street is, he's been making some slick moves and setting the stage for what could be an awesome offseason for the Bruins.

According to an NHL executive source speaking to Boston Hockey Now, Sweeney's recent moves might just be paving the way for some serious excitement in the coming months for Boston Bruins fans.

"Sweeney set the table for the offseason," the source remarked

"Look at all that cap space he has, and his two biggest trade targets are still set to become free agents.”

With an anticipated .7 million available under the expected .7 million NHL salary cap, the Bruins find themselves in a position of financial flexibility as they navigate the upcoming free agency period.

Among the players set to become unrestricted free agents are forwards Jake DeBrusk, James van Riemsdyk, Milan Lucic, Pat Maroon, and Danton Heinen, along with defensemen Matt Grzelcyk, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Derek Forbort.

However, the future of Jake DeBrusk remains uncertain, as he has not yet received a contract extension offer from the Boston Bruins. If DeBrusk were to enter free agency, it's speculated that he could command a significant contract, likely exceeding $1 million per season.

Sweeney's trade pursuits before the deadline also drew attention, particularly his near-acquisition of center Elias Lindholm from both the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks.

Despite the close calls, Lindholm's future with the Canucks appears uncertain, with management non-committal about signing him to a new deal.

Similarly, defenseman Noah Hanifin, a native of Norwood, MA, was a target for the Boston Bruins before he was acquired by the Vegas Golden Knights.

While Hanifin's potential fit with the Golden Knights and their playoff performance could influence his decision, there's speculation that he could explore free agency, with the Bruins among his potential suitors.

