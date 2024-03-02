NHL expansion to Atlanta 3.0 gains momentum with proposed arena district timeline

Recent reports from NHL insider David Pagnotta suggest that Atlanta has emerged as a potential destination for NHL expansion, alongside Salt Lake City.

Pagnotta says that progress is being made towards bringing hockey back to Atlanta, with discussions surrounding the creation of a proposed arena district, potentially with a timeline set for September or October.

If realized, it would mark the return of professional hockey to Atlanta for the third time, with the city having previously hosted the Atlanta Flames and the Atlanta Thrashers.

One factor contributing to Atlanta's appeal as an NHL expansion city is its status as the home of Turner Network Television, a major broadcaster for the NHL in the United States.

With a strong media presence and a vibrant sports culture, Atlanta seems poised to support a thriving hockey franchise.

The tumultous history of NHL expansion in Atlanta

Atlanta's history with NHL expansion teams has been tumultuous. The Atlanta Flames joined the league in 1972 but struggled to find success on the ice and faced challenges in building a dedicated fan base. After eight seasons, the franchise relocated to Calgary in 1980, where it continues to thrive as the Calgary Flames.

In 1999, the NHL returned to Atlanta with the inception of the Atlanta Thrashers. Despite early enthusiasm and investments in infrastructure, including the construction of the state-of-the-art Philips Arena, the Thrashers faced similar difficulties.

Issues like inconsistent performance, ownership instability and challenges in attracting fans eventually led to the team's relocation to Winnipeg in 2011, where it was rebranded as the Winnipeg Jets.

The failure of the Thrashers franchise left a void in Atlanta's sports landscape, leaving fans disheartened and skeptical about the city's ability to support another NHL team.

Despite recent reports that a team may be coming to Atlanta, it doesn't seem as though there's enough rampant fan interest pushing for relocation or expansion, unlike Salt Lake City and even Houston.

The Atlanta Gladiators ECHL team ranks in the bottom half of attendance in 2023-24, behind the Adirondack Thunder. So, the NHL is likely not making another expansion to northern New York any time soon.

As discussions surrounding NHL expansion continue, Atlanta's potential return to the league raises questions about the lessons learned from past experiences and the strategies needed to ensure the long-term viability of a hockey franchise in the city.