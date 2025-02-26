NHL expert Bruce Boudreau names $2,900,000,000 West Coast franchise as potential trade destination for Bruins captain Brad Marchand 

NHL analyst coach Bruce Boudreau has named the Los Angeles Kings as a potential trade destination for Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand. With the Bruins currently outside of a playoff spot at 27-24-7, rumors have circulated that Marchand could be dealt before the trade deadline.

Boudreau cited the Kings, valued at $2.9 billion according to Forbes, as a team that would make sense for Marchand.

The veteran coach noted that Marchand, who is in the final year of his $49 million contract, would fit well on a line with Anze Kopitar, in a role similar to Kopitar's long-time center Patrice Bergeron in Boston.

"Well, he's a winner. I mean, I could see him going to LA and playing on a line with Kopitar and thinking a little bit of Bergeron stuff there and then, like, LA is going to be looking for a guy that can score,” Boudreau said via 'NHL Tonight'.

“Brad's not a 50 goal scorer, but he's a 30 goal scorer. And I mean, he would fit in really well there. ...I got to tell you, I think any contending team would want Brad Marchand," he added.

Marchand has tallied 45 points this season on 21 goals and 26 assists through 59 games. He has played his entire 16-year NHL career with the Bruins, suiting up for 1,088 regular season games thus far.

Brad Marchand's take on his future with Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand provided an update on his contract situation with the Boston Bruins during media availability on Monday. Marchand made it clear that he hopes to remain in Boston long-term.

“We’re obviously in talks,” Marchand said. “I feel like I understand where I’m at personally. But again, that’s, that’s gonna stay between us.”

He went on to express his desire to play his entire career with the Bruins:

“I’ve always planned on playing here my entire career. That hasn’t changed the, you know, they’re aware of that. I think everyone’s aware of that. It’s, you know, it’s a gift to be playing for this team, and it’s, I take a tremendous amount of pride in it. So, yeah, that’s always been the goal.”

Despite Brad Marchand's optimism about a new deal, his future in Boston remains uncertain as he heads toward unrestricted free agency. Marchand continues to produce at a high level, tallying a goal and an assist in the Bruins' 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

